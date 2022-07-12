Allego® Recognized in Now Tech: Sales Enablement Automation, Q2 2022 Report

Independent research firm includes Allego in both sales readiness and sales content solution functionality segments

WALTHAM, Mass., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced its inclusion in Forrester's Now Tech: Sales Enablement Automation, Q2 2022 report. The report analyzed sales readiness and sales content solutions based on market presence and functionality to help sales enablement professionals make well-informed purchasing decisions.

With the market for sales enablement platforms projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2028 , the demand for sales enablement automation (SEA) continues to increase. According to the report, sales readiness and sales content solutions have enabled sales and marketing teams "to take a more intelligent, structured and measurable approach to equipping sellers and engaging buyers."

B2B companies now seek comprehensive technology solutions to meet a broader range of needs. When sales enablement stakeholders choose a SEA platform, Forrester states they should look for:

Shortened time-to-competency with opportunities for practicing interactions as well as onboarding and learning features while integrating content and readiness.

Enablement for B2B sellers to maximize interactions with buyers by equipping them with content assets and behaviors that are proven to work.

Insights on activity, quality and adoption of the enablement program.

"Organizations and sellers are recognizing the need for sales enablement platforms to expedite not only onboarding but also messaging, coaching, and sales content management," said Yuchun Lee , CEO and co-founder of Allego. "We're meeting the new demands of today's hybrid and virtual sales teams with key capabilities that allow sellers to connect with buyers efficiently and effectively. We believe this latest recognition in Forrester's research is powerful proof of our strong presence in the sales enablement market."

Allego is a market leader with hundreds of thousands of users across deployments in one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 10 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest US insurance companies, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest US wealth management companies, 14 of the 20 largest US asset management companies, and many other global enterprises.

The Allego sales enablement platform elevates sales team performance by offering key functionality across each of the recommended capabilities identified by Forrester.

In June 2022, Allego announced new offerings that deliver next-generation learning, coaching and content features, while proving substantial enablement impact, including:

Dialog Simulator capability to help sales and customer success teams simulate real-life conversations with an AI-powered virtual actor. Sellers also have on-demand access to professional feedback from a live coach within the platform.

Dynamic content features, allowing sellers to showcase interactive presentations, 3D product models and calculators. Allego also added custom channels, digital sales rooms and features to personalize presentations and documents.

Bite-sized-highlight reels that provide fast, easy-to-consume insight into recorded sales conversations with curated highlights of moments that matter and automatically captured meeting notes and actions that enhance enablement impact.

To learn more about Allego's inclusion in the Forrester "Now Tech: Sales Enablement Automation, Q2 2022," visit Allego.com .

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology to help sellers win buyers. Allego is AI-driven and seller-centric, with the power, agility, insight, and ease you need to drive results in a hybrid world—all in a single app. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Nearly 750,000 sales professionals use Allego for intelligent training, coaching, and content that engages and converts buyers. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com .

