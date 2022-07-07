UnidosUS 2022 Annual Conference Held in San Antonio, TX from July 9 - 11

More than 1,200 expected to attend the premier annual event devoted to the Latino community

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year the UnidosUS Annual Conference is the largest gathering of Latino advocates, community, and business leaders. This year, the conference will be held in-person for the first time in three years in San Antonio, Texas from July 9 – 11 at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk.

Conference events include 15 workshops, four plenary sessions, networking opportunities, nightly receptions, a gala celebrating Latino leaders, and a MerXado where guests can shop and support local Hispanic-owned small businesses.

Notable speakers include President and CEO of UnidosUS Janet Murguía, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA, Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson, Rep. Joaquin Castro, Julie Chávez Rodriguez, and Producer of Encanto Yvett Merino, among many others.

WHAT: The 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference "Siempre Adelante: Our Quest for Equity." Details and the latest conference schedule are available on the UnidosUS Conference website . Press is welcome to join the events outlined below. WHEN: Saturday, July 9 to Monday, July 11 WHERE: Grand Hyatt San Antonio Riverwalk, 600 E Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205. Press Room: 3rd floor Room: Travis A, B. HOW: Media should register by filling out this form. Please ensure that all members of your crew RSVP. NOTE: To enter the conference, you will need to show a COVID-19 vaccination card or a negative PCR test result taken within the previous 24 – 48 hours. Please give yourself extra time for COVID-19 and security screenings.

The press is welcome to join the following events. For more details, please visit the UnidosUS Conference website.

Saturday, July 9

8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. | Changemakers Breakfast

Featuring major partnership announcement between UnidosUS and Mi Familia Vota

12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. | National Affiliate Luncheon

Featuring an In Memoriam to the victims of Uvalde and Janet Murguía's Keynote Address

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Plenary

Racial Equity: Weaving the Latino Narrative into the American Story. Featuring remarks by the Hon. Joaquin Castro

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | A Celebration of Service

Charles K. Kamasaki retirement reception featuring notable remarks (via video) by colleagues from over the last 30+ years of his career at UnidosUS

Sunday, July 10

8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. | Affiliate Leadership Breakfast

A discussion on Building Equity through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funding

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Latinas Luncheon

Featuring Julie Chávez Rodriguez as Keynote with performance by Adassa, voice of Dolores in Encanto, and panelists Yvett Merino, Producer, Encanto, and First Lady of San Antonio, and Erika Prosper

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Plenary

Policy Update: From the States to the Federal Landscape: Opportunities for Progress for Latinos in 2022

Monday, July 11

9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. | Plenary

Latinx IncluXion: DEI Includes Latinos: How is DEI Showing Up for Latinos in the Workplace.

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. | Launch of UnidosUS Education Report

UnidosUS will launch an education report detailing how the COVID-19 pandemic had disproportionate impacts on Latino students and their families.

1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Latinx IncluXion Luncheon

Featuring HHS Assistant Secretary January Contreras, DOE Assistant Secretary Roberto Rodriguez, and AK Governor Asa Hutchinson

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Plenary

We Should Talk About Bruno: Putting the Spotlight on Latino Mental Health. Featuring HHS Assistant Secretary January Contreras and US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Awards Gala and Dinner

Awards Gala honorees include Eduardo Díaz, Rosie Castro, Jean Guerrero, Tom Espinoza, and Iván "Pudge" Rodríguez.

About UnidosUS

UnidosUS, previously known as NCLR (National Council of La Raza), is the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Through its unique combination of expert research, advocacy, programs, and an Affiliate Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico, UnidosUS simultaneously challenges the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels. For more than 50 years, UnidosUS has united communities and different groups seeking common ground through collaboration, and that share a desire to make our country stronger. For more information on UnidosUS, visit www.unidosus.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact: Beth Melena, news@unidosus.org

