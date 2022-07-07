SPX FLOW's Expands Innovation Center in the Asia-Pacific Region

The new mixing lab in China will feature state-of-the-art equipment to research and design breakthroughs for industries ranging from mining to pharmaceuticals

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, has expanded its Innovation Center in Xidu, China to better serve customers in the Asia-Pacific region with a focus on the mixing process.

SPX FLOW, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/SPX FLOW, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The center specializes in testing and design to best meet clients' mixing requirements, primarily in the fields of chemical processing, mining, water and waste treatment, pharmaceuticals and food and beverage. In addition, the expansion will provide more local, technical support for SPX FLOW's mixing solutions brands, including Lightnin, Plenty, Philadelphia, Stelzer and Uutechnic.

"We pride ourselves on being solution makers, and this expanded facility will be a great space to innovate with our customers," said Shuyuan Xu, SPX FLOW's mixing technology and proposals lead in the Asia-Pacific. "This lab is exciting for our company and the region, and we look forward to the work we'll do alongside our valued customers."

The Innovation Center includes a 200-square-meter process and technology lab — more than triple the size of the previous lab space — and will focus on detailed research and design enterprises by SPX FLOW's commercial and engineering teams. Those initiatives include process and technology demonstrations featuring industry-leading equipment for mixing tests, consisting of drives and test vessels, a complete range of test impellers, a particle size analyzer and a viscometer.

SPX FLOW has ramped up its research and development budget by 40 percent since 2019, spurring a range of new products.

The expansion adds to SPX FLOW's Innovation and Design Centers — state-of-the-art, collaborative spaces for customers to test, develop and perfect their critical mixing processes. SPX FLOW has more than 26 Innovation and Design Centers worldwide, which offer support from product specialists, process and production engineers, electricians and other specialists.

To learn more about SPX FLOW's mixing solutions, visit SPX FLOW Mixing and Blending Solutions .

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets.

SPX FLOW had approximately $1.5 billion in 2021 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

