EVAPORATION TESTWORK UNDERWAY AT HMN LI PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to provide an update on process test work currently underway at the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located in Salta, Argentina. The purpose of the test work is to validate evaporation as a viable concentration method in preparation for a potential on site pilot plant and subsequent Feasibility Study. The work is being performed by Eon Minerals a Delaware based company with laboratory facilities in Salta, Argentina. The work was supervised by Alex Mezei, P. Eng., a Qualified Person under N.I. 43-101.

Lithium South Development Corporation is pleased to announce the results of the testwork to date aiming to demonstrate the possibility of producing battery grade lithium carbonate.

Accordingly, a representative Hombre Muerto North ("HMN") salar brine sample of 7,359 L (8.874 t) containing 874 mg/L Li+ was subjected to pre-concentration by evaporation at the site. About 92% of the lithium was recovered in 600 L (744 kg) preconcentrated brine assaying about 6.8 g/L Li+. Subsequent liming followed by concentration-evaporation yielded about 60 L of brine (80 kg) assaying 32.7 g/L Li+. The overall lithium recovery was 60% compared to 51% recovery predicted in the 2019 NI 43-101 Technical Report. Current work on this sample aims to increase the lithium concentration while assessing the possible impact on purity and recovery. The interim maximum lithium concentration attained to date was 47.8 g/L Li.

The next step in the process test work will be to advance the concentration process aiming for 6% Li in the final brine, rendering it potentially suitable for the production of Lithium Chloride, a marketable commodity. Following this milestone, the ongoing-parallel testwork aiming for the production of battery grade lithium carbonate will further confirm the suitability of evaporation as a concentration method for the lithium contained in the Hombre Muerto North brine.

About Eon Minerals

Eon Minerals of Delaware has a fully capable laboratory in Salta Argentina, equipped for lithium test work. The company is well-experienced in the lithium industry. Past and current clients include Ganfeng Lithium, Neolithium and Rincon Ltd. Eon staff includes Susana Martinez PhD in Chemistry with specialization in synthesis and nanomaterials, Ivan Machin PhD in Chemistry with specialization in thermodynamic and catalysis, Lorena Perez MSc with plenty of experience in R&D of technologies, and Gonzalo Chaparro, Process Engineer, who participated to several important projects in Argentina. The team has a joint experience of more than 50 years in process development, and more than 15 years with specific lithium experience. The Company is owned and operated by Fernando Villarroel, Vice President and a director of the Company.

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US $280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction.

This news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Alex Mezei, P.Eng., a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101, and technical consultant to the Company. Mr. Mezei participated in the production of this news release and approved of the scientific disclosure contained herein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk

President and Chief Executive Officer

Investors / Shareholders call 855-415-8100 / website: www.lithiumsouth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed the content of this news release and therefore does not accept responsibility or liability for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815015/Lithium_South_Development_Corporation_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Lithium South Development Corporation