EnerWisely Announces the Launch of its One-Stop Smart Energy Tool in Spanish

HOUSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerWisely launches its online smart energy tool in Spanish. EnerWisely is the only solution that allows users to reduce electricity bills and save money not only in electricity plans but also in energy efficiency while helping the planet.

90% of homes in Texas waste 30% of the energy used due to inefficiency and waste, which drives up electricity bills. Given the narrow emphasis on only electricity rates, most Texas homes are missing out on bigger savings. Despite the hundreds of electricity companies, light plans, and brokers in the Texas market, none of them offers a way to evaluate, and solve these hidden costs.

EnerWisely is the only smart tool that finds the cheapest electricity plans, calculates how much energy a home wastes and how to fix it. EnerWisely is part of the Energy Star alliance, the leading energy efficiency program in the United States.

Households in Texas can visit www.EnerWisely.com to receive their free 100% online energy assessment. The process is based on the home's real consumption history from the electricity meter. EnerWisely is easy to use, quick, and free.

In just a couple of minutes, users can get their Home Energy Score on a simple one-to-ten scale. The higher the score, the better the efficiency of the home. It is the equivalent of the fuel efficiency of a car.

EnerWisely benefits include:

1. Get and compare the score with other households in the area

2. Evaluate and improve energy efficiency

3. Know and reduce the carbon footprint

4. Compare hundreds of light plans from many companies

5. Automatically find the cheapest electricity plan

6. Identify hidden factors that increase energy bills

7. Know how much energy the home wastes

8. Personalized tips and reports to improve and save

9. Dashboard to advance with points, badges, and prizes

10. Energy cost reduction of 30% on average

"We are happy to launch EnerWisely in Spanish and provide the community with the only comprehensive and intelligent tool to reduce electricity costs in Texas. People work hard for their money and every dollar counts, so cutting up to 30% on electricity bills will help them," says Patricia Vega, Founder & CEO of EnerWisely.

"We invite every household in Texas to register for free on www.EnerWisely.com. In celebration of our launch in Spanish we are raffling $2,000 among users who complete their virtual assessment during the month of July."

About EnerWisely

EnerWisely is a Sustainability Platform connecting the community to achieve net-zero and more inclusive prosperity. EnerWisely provides smart tools to help improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprint, and get the most for the money. EnerWisely also helps organizations to include their employees and the community in their sustainability programs. EnerWisely is an Energy Star partner and a brand of Quantum New Energy, a Houston-based company offering emissions reduction and sustainability technologies.

For more information, visit www.EnerWisely.com

