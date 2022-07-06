Spire Marketing to provide RSG through agreement with Ascent Resources

Agreement is first RSG transaction for Spire Marketing

HOUSTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Marketing Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR), has completed a multi-year agreement to purchase responsibly sourced gas (RSG) from Ascent Resources.

Spire logo (PRNewswire)

RSG is a distinct natural gas classification that is verified for low-emission attributes and produced in an environmentally responsible manner.

The agreement with Ascent represents the first RSG transaction for Spire Marketing.

"Increasingly over the past few months, we have received numerous requests from our clients regarding access to RSG. Our agreement with Ascent now provides us with the ability to bring this value to our clients throughout North America," said Patrick Strange, Spire Marketing President. "Meeting the current and future needs of our clients, both from a reliability and sustainability standpoint, is core for Spire Marketing and our parent Spire. We are thankful to Ascent Resources for their continued leadership in the natural gas market and for their support in helping us add RSG to our portfolio."

With more than three decades in the natural gas marketing space, Spire Marketing serves more than 120,000 clients and customers throughout North America, including utilities, power generators, industrials, and selected commercial and retail accounts.

Ascent is one of the largest private producers of natural gas in the United States, with operations located in the Utica Shale in southern Ohio. With a continued focus on the environment and responsible operations, Ascent is committed to supplying affordable, clean and responsibly sourced gas to the North American market.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR), we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.7 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Media Contact: Media Contact: Jason Merrill Chris Benton 314-365-7125 405-252-7850 jason.merrill@SpireEnergy.com chris.benton@ascentresources.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spire Inc.