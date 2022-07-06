Cardinal Health acquires the Bendcare CPO-GPO entity and makes a minority investment in the Bendcare MSO

Strengthening Cornerstone Rheumatology™ GPO as a leading rheumatology-focused GPO by providing innovative solutions and robust specialty drug access to over 1,300 rheumatology providers nationwide.

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that it has acquired the Bendcare group purchasing organization (CPO-GPO) entity and made a minority investment in the Bendcare management services organization (MSO). Following the acquisition of the CPO-GPO, current Bendcare-affiliated CPO-GPO members will transition to Cardinal Health's Cornerstone Rheumatology™ GPO, and Cardinal Health will be the exclusive distributor for those practices.

This acquisition demonstrates Cardinal Health's strategy of prioritizing investment in strategic growth areas and expands distribution opportunities and technology solution offerings for specialty practices. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Bendcare is a leader in delivering real-world technology, specialty practice management and research solutions that empower physicians and patients in the specialty rheumatology market," said Dan Duran, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Provider Solutions, Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions. "We are excited to combine their solutions with our best-in-class distribution to support rheumatology providers so they can ultimately focus on achieving cost-effective patient outcomes and care."

Combining the expertise and capabilities of Cardinal Health and Bendcare together will create an integrated suite of clinical, practice management and distribution solutions to help support the success of rheumatology practices nationwide.

"Rheumatology providers and patients are navigating a number of industry challenges," said Andrew S. Ripps, CEO, Bendcare. "Cardinal Health is an industry leader in distribution and technology solutions. Our synergistic cultures, combined with our service and technology innovation and expertise, will ignite our ability to continue to lead in the rheumatology space as we expand into other specialties and improve patients' experience, care and value."

Cardinal Health has one of the largest healthcare supply chains in the U.S. with strategically located distribution centers that enable fast and efficient delivery anywhere in the U.S. Through Specialty Solutions, Cardinal Health provides reliable distribution and advanced technology solutions to community-based practices across the nation with specialties in rheumatology, oncology, urology, nephrology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, neurology, immunology and multi-specialty infusion centers.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com .

About Bendcare

Bendcare, LLC (bendcare.com) provides services and technology solutions for specialty providers and patients on journey. Our company creates Healthier healthcare™ by returning control to physicians and patients, improving quality and outcomes resulting in cost-effective care.

