Bestselling Author and Tax Expert Tom Wheelwright, CPA, Releases The Win-Win Wealth Strategy: 7 Investments the Government Will Pay You To Make

A must-read for all, Wheelwright shares how to decrease your taxes and increase your wealth

TEMPE, Ariz., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Wheelwright, CPA, renowned author, tax expert and the CEO of WealthAbility, is releasing another best-selling book on July 12th titled The Win-Win Wealth Strategy: 7 Investments the Government Will Pay You to Make, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and anywhere books are sold.

The Win-Win Wealth Strategy teaches readers how to build the financial futures they deserve. Readers will transform how they think about building wealth by discovering tax-effective investing strategies that will fatten their wallets while making the world a better place. Everyone, rich or not, has equal access to these incentives if they simply understand how to use them.

"The tax code is full of incentives that are meant to guide your investments and provide significant returns for both you and the world we live in," said Wheelwright. "The Win-Win Wealth Strategy will change the game for seasoned investors and novices alike, just as my first bestseller, Tax-Free Wealth, did a decade ago."

Using research from fifteen countries and deep analysis into government incentives that are available to every taxpayer, The Win-Win Wealth Strategy provides insight on investing in:

Business

Real Estate

Technology R&D

Sustainable Energy

Insurance

Agriculture

Retirement Savings

The book features a foreword penned by Robert Kiyosaki, the author of bestseller Rich Dad, Poor Dad, and has garnered endorsements from industry leaders such as Farnoosh Torabi and Josh Jalinski. Learn more at https://wealthability.com/.

About Tom Wheelwright

Tax and wealth expert Tom Wheelwright is a CPA, CEO of WealthAbility®, Rich Dad Advisor, entrepreneur, international speaker, the bestselling author of Tax-Free Wealth. Wheelwright is the CPA for Robert Kiyosaki (Rich Dad Poor Dad) and has spoken on stage on every continent to over 100,000 entrepreneurs, small business owners and investors. He hosts two popular podcasts: The WealthAbility® Show with Tom Wheelwright CPA and The WealthAbility® for CPAs Show.

Wheelwright helps people achieve their financial dreams faster by permanently and legally reducing their taxes. Wheelwright is a contributor to Entrepreneur, Worth, Newsweek and Inc. and his work has been seen in Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and on FOX and Friends, Marketplace / NPR, ABC NewsRadio, and hundreds of other media outlets.

