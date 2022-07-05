Wolters Kluwer's VitalLaw Wins Globee® in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards

Leading research platform and thought leader recognized as gold winners in the Legal Information Solution and Achievement in Management | Legal categories

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that its acclaimed research solution VitalLaw has earned a gold Globee Award in the 7th Annual 2022 American Best in Business Awards.

(PRNewswire)

VitalLaw is a leading research platform that provides legal professionals with world-class analysis and comprehensive support throughout the legal process. The platform features a dashboard that includes thorough federal and state laws and regulations for all 50 states, including the dates when future laws and regulations will become effective. Powered by its wide range of world-class content, VitalLaw empowers customers to bring profound impact to their organizations and clients.

"VitalLaw provides customers with access to solutions that enable a faster, more effective workflow, and I am honored that it has been recognized with this prestigious award," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are committed to investing in powerful solutions for our customers, and VitalLaw is our latest move to enrich the entire legal process, increase productivity and drive efficiency for legal professionals."

Crutchfield also earned a gold Globee in the Achievement in Management | Legal category for his excellence in product developments and launches. With more than three decades of professional experience, Crutchfield excels at general management, business transformation, strategy, and more. He was recognized for effectively developing and launching VitalLaw in November 2021, and successfully guiding his team to bring deep impact to customers' organizations and clients.

The American Best in Business Awards are open to all organizations with at least one or more offices in the United States of America. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – large to small and startups, government, public and private, for-profit, and non-profit – are eligible to submit nominations to the American Best in Business Awards in a wide range of categories honoring achievement in every aspect of business + work life. More than 70 judges from a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/american-business-awards/winners/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.