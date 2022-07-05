Dash Hudson Unveils Instagram Reels Tools to Enhance Social Entertainment Solution

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Globally-leading social marketing software, Dash Hudson, is pleased to announce the addition of Instagram Reels to its recently launched suite of social entertainment solutions.

Reels joins the Dash Hudson platform alongside newly-minted TikTok and YouTube features, providing brands with a robust set of video-first tools to elevate their entertainment-based social marketing strategies.

Dash Hudson's Chief Marketing Officer, Kate Kenner Archibald, shares,

"The marketing industry is currently undergoing a renaissance moment that is being driven by the shift toward short-form, vertical video," says Kenner Archibald. "It has become imperative for brands to have tools to measure the success of this new format. The unveiling of Dash Hudson's Instagram Reels capabilities further empowers today's top brands as they transition from social media into the era of social entertainment."

Reels is a key avenue for brands to deliver easily discoverable and highly engaging content that has the power to convert followers into loyal customers. The insights provided by Dash Hudson allow brands to understand how Reels drives value to their business, enabling them to optimize and execute their strategy.

"The importance of video on a platform like Instagram has meant that Reels is no longer a strategy that marketers can ignore," says Dash Hudson customer, Armie Amiri, Social Strategy Manager, The INKEY List. "Having the ability to leverage Reels data and analytics within Dash Hudson provides us even deeper insight into what our engaged and growing community wants to see from us – not only education, but entertainment, too."

Dash Hudson's new Reels features allow brands to measure performance in Dash Hudson's Instagram Insights tool to holistically analyze the effectiveness of their strategy. In addition, brands can now auto-publish their Reels through Dash Hudson's Scheduler , allowing them to streamline their planning and publishing processes.

To discover how Dash Hudson is leading today's top brands to master video-first entertainment marketing across channels, please click here .

About Dash Hudson

Dash Hudson was founded in 2015 with the mission to empower brands to deepen engagement through photos and videos. Today, the global leader in social marketing software helps companies like Condé Nast, Apple and Unilever unlock their creative superpowers and elevate their strategies at the speed of social. Dash Hudson takes it to the next level by predicting the performance of photos and videos, analyzing trends and accelerating brand growth across social media, entertainment and e-commerce marketing channels. To learn more about Dash Hudson, please click here .

