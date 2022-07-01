InventHelp Presents Seasonal Fence Decoration (IPL-819)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was working in my yard and thought that I needed to add something unique to my fence," said the inventor from Indianapolis, Ind. "This invention will allow people to decorate their fence easily and for any occasion."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

He created a prototype for JUST PULL ME, patent-pending, that provides a fencing system that allows for a display of graphic elements that fits any type of occasion. The device would be easy to install, remove, and store when not in use. The canister could easily attach to any existing fence system and remain mounted on the fence when not in use. Additionally, this could be useful for homeowners, business owners, renters, fence installation contractors and more.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-IPL-819, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp