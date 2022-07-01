First-of-its-kind wind project delivered by World Kinect Energy Services helps Finland achieve key sustainability milestone

NEWS SUMMARY

MIAMI, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Nuolivaara wind farm, which is scheduled to get operational within 2022, will serve as a key milestone in Finland's long-term sustainable energy program. A route-to-power purchase agreement (PPA) paved the way for the development of the wind project located in Nuolivaara, Finland – the first of its kind located north the Arctic circle.

The Nuolivaara wind farm project is underway at the site located 25km northeast of Kemijärvi, Finland, and scheduled to be operational within 2022. (PRNewswire)

The project is an extension of a partnership between energy and sustainability solutions provider, World Kinect Energy Services (WKES), and renewable energy developer and operator, wpd Europe (wpd).

It's the second PPA between the two parties and follows the development of the 188 MW Karhunnevankangas wind farm in the Österbotten region of western Finland last year.

Located 25km northeast of Kemijärvi, Finland, the new wind farm will generate a total capacity of 96.9 MW, reinforcing the nation's commitment to providing renewable energy solutions.

The completion of the project will coincide with the activation of the broader partnership between the two parties, which will see WKES route the physical output of the wind farm and nominate baseload volumes to the wind farm off-takers.

WKES will manage the residual power output according to pre-defined bespoke strategies towards the Nordic electricity exchange traded market, while also acting as Balancing Responsible Party for the wind farm.

All BRP services related to production, consumption and bilateral trade will be delivered by WKES, who will also have responsibility for the associated REMIT reporting.

Ben Bisenius, Head of PPA Origination at wpd, said: "The Nuolivaara wind farm project is our sixth in Finland and strengthens our commitment to growing renewable energy within the Finnish energy market.

"Having World Kinect Energy Services on board, using its expertise and knowledge of the local markets to negotiate the Route-to-Market PPA, has helped reinforce the Nuolivaara project, which is due for completion in July."

Stuart Donnelly, Senior Director, Global Renewable Energy Solutions, at World Kinect Energy Services, said: "We are excited to continue to support wpd europe as it further expands its wind farm projects in Finland and help lead the sustainable energy transition in Northern Europe."

"Sustainability is a key priority for us, and with our regional experience and knowledge of local markets, we are in a good position to deliver value to wpd and other renewable energy developers, as well as customers exploring renewable energy," he added.

As a leading energy management, energy supply, and sustainability company, WKES has supported the development and marketing of many onsite and utility-scale wind and solar projects.

The new wind farm features 17 Delta4000-series N163/5.7 wind turbines, designed for 5.7 MW output and manufactured by Nordex.

About World Kinect Energy Services

Headquartered in Miami, World Kinect Energy Services is a division of World Fuel Services, a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfilment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers. We believe that sustainability, the environment, health and safety, diversity and social responsibility are critical to our long-term success, and we are focused on creating a more sustainable future through our actions, investments, and energy solutions. With 35 years of experience, World Kinect Energy Services is trusted by commercial and industrial customers worldwide.

For more information, call 305-428-8000 or visit www.world-kinect.com.

About wpd

wpd develops and operates onshore and offshore wind farms and solar parks and is actively engaged in 28 countries around the world; the head office is in Bremen. The German company has already realized wind energy projects with around 2,400 wind turbines and an output of 5,150 MW and is planning further projects with a total of 12,300 MW onshore, 13,800 MW offshore , and 1,650 MWp solar energy.

