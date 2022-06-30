U.S. federal government access to powerful location intelligence services and location data boosted by addition of Nearmap as an approved GSA contractor

Strong demand for Nearmap location data from U.S. federal agencies prompts Nearmap to stake claim as an approved vendor on the General Services Administration Contract Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal government agencies in the U.S. now have streamlined access to geospatial services and location data from leading location intelligence company Nearmap , which is now an approved contractor on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule.

The inclusion of Nearmap on the GSA schedule is significant as it provides federal agencies streamlined access to accurate and scalable aerial mapping tools, imagery, and location data to more than 80% of the U.S. population. The GSA makes it possible for government organizations to save time and money by bypassing lengthy contractual periods and utilizing standardized and pre-established pricing, terms, and conditions to procure high-quality products and services.

Applications for the powerful location data intelligence and aerial imagery from Nearmap include homeland security, federal civil asset management, military asset management, infrastructure management, environmental studies, and FEMA resilience response and recovery missions. Nearmap has achieved strong momentum in the government sector, winning multiple government contracts, which include the likes of the Army National Guard and the United States Army Corps of Engineers. The inclusion of Nearmap on the GSA will only extend this reach and facilitate access.

Executive Vice President and General Manager of North America at Nearmap, Tony Agresta, said: "Government agencies are hungry for the level of detail and sophistication that Nearmap location intelligence and data can add to their workflows. The addition of Nearmap to the GSA Schedule will streamline access for these agencies that rely on the most up-to-date location data to support the many critical services that government agencies provide—allowing them to make better informed decisions for their constituents… faster."

Nearmap is widely recognized as a top location intelligence provider for state and local government organizations wishing to improve their workflows and save taxpayer resources. Most notably, Nearmap technology and content is now used in 42 of the 50 U.S. state governments for a variety of use cases. The announcement of the addition of Nearmap to the GSA Schedule further demonstrates the growth and importance Nearmap places on supporting government agencies.

This announcement with the GSA comes on the heels of other significant Nearmap partnerships, including most recently:

Partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted IT Solutions Provider® that serves as a distributor of Nearmap data intelligence and aerial imagery through Carahsoft's network of reseller partners. Nearmap is now available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902.



Integration with America's largest provider of computer assisted mass appraisals (CAMA) for properties, Tyler Technologies. This innovative relationship provides customers with the most comprehensive property appraisal solution available in the U.S to date—allowing users to complete multiple appraisals in the time it would take to physically visit one property. Ultimately, this powerful combination delivers even more efficient and accurate property valuation and assessment processes, allowing users to remotely, and more easily, detect data changes and discrepancies in properties.

Nearmap (ASX: NEA) provides easy, instant access to high resolution aerial imagery, city-scale 3D content, AI data sets, and geospatial tools. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand several times each year, making current content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights—enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations and better financial performance. Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the largest aerial survey companies in the world and is publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

