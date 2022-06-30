Nanostics Announces Study Data Supporting ClarityDX Prostate as a Reflex Test to Predict Clinically Significant Prostate Cancer

Real-world data shows that at a 94% sensitivity level for prostate cancer ClarityDX Prostate ® is 147% more specific than the PSA test for predicting clinically significant prostate cancer.

Using ClarityDX Prostate ® as a reflex test vs. PSA test alone could have resulted in 37% fewer unnecessary biopsies.

The clinical study recruited men from two sites in Alberta, Canada , and one site in Baltimore , USA .

EDMONTON, AB, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nanostics Inc., a precision health diagnostics company, today announces positive data from a pre-biopsy clinical validation study of its ClarityDX Prostate® test designed to improve the accuracy of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer in men that are at risk of the disease.

The ClarityDX Prostate® test uses a proprietary machine-learning algorithm that combines data from two biological biomarkers and three clinical biomarkers to generate a risk score for clinically significant prostate cancer. The ClarityDX Prostate® test is intended to be used as a reflex test for men with elevated levels of PSA, the current prostate cancer screening test, and is designed to help physicians and patients make a more informed decision to proceed with biopsy or not.

"We are extremely excited to announce positive results from the clinical validation study of the ClarityDX Prostate test in Alberta", John Lewis, CEO of Nanostics said, "Implementing ClarityDX Prostate as a reflex test for men with elevated PSA levels will improve decision-making for men and their families, while providing substantial savings for healthcare systems and resulting in better health outcomes for men with prostate cancer."

A total of 1,437 men between 40-75 years of age, with elevated PSA levels, no prior prostate cancer diagnosis, and who were referred for prostate biopsy, were recruited for this clinical study. Algorithmic risk models to predict prostate cancer or clinically significant (grade group ≥2) prostate cancer were generated using data from 1036 men recruited at the Kipnes Urology Center in Edmonton, AB, and a site in Baltimore, USA. These models were then tested in a validation cohort of 401 men recruited at the Prostate Cancer Center in Calgary, AB.

The ClarityDX Prostate® test provided 94% sensitivity, 37% specificity, 49% positive predictive value, and 90% negative predictive value for predicting clinically significant (grade group ≥2) prostate cancer. The potential impact of the ClarityDX Prostate® test is considerable; implementation could eliminate up to 37% of unnecessary biopsies and significantly reduce the number of unnecessary treatments for prostate cancer. The results from the study are being submitted for peer-reviewed publication. Beyond the immediate cost savings to the healthcare system, the launch of the ClarityDX Prostate® test will positively impact the overall healthcare experience and quality of life for men with prostate cancer.

The study was conducted in partnership with DynaLIFE Medical Labs and the Alberta Prostate Cancer Research Initiative (APCaRI) at the University of Alberta. Funding for the clinical study comes in part from The Bird Dogs, Motorcycle Ride for Dad, Alberta Cancer Foundation, Alberta Innovates, the University Hospital Foundation Kaye Fund, and the Frank and Carla Sojonky Chair in Prostate Cancer Research funded by the Alberta Cancer Foundation, held by Dr. John Lewis from 2012 to 2022.

About Nanostics Inc.

Nanostics is a private Alberta-based company focused on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive diagnostic tests. Its core technology, ClarityDX®, uses advanced machine learning algorithms to create a disease risk score. ClarityDX® is applicable to a wide range of cancers and other diseases. Nanostics' lead product, ClarityDX Prostate®, is a test that improves the accuracy of detecting clinically significant prostate cancer. Read more at: www.nanosticsdx.com.

