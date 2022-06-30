COLMAN, BROHAN & DAVIS MARKETING ANNOUNCES TWO SENIOR LEADERSHIP PROMOTIONS

Two long-time agency leaders promoted to expand client service and future growth opportunities

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colman, Brohan & Davis, Inc. (CBD Marketing), an award-winning integrated B2B marketing agency, has announced the promotion of two of its longstanding executives, Mary Olivieri and Mark Shevitz.

"In their decade-long tenures at CBD Marketing, both Mark and Mary have made enormous contributions to the agency, and I am incredibly proud to announce their well-deserved promotions," said Liz Brohan, CEO at CBD Marketing.

"Mary brings a highly unique viewpoint and innovative techniques to drive customer and end-user insights that help clients Market What's Meaningful® and grow their business," continued Brohan. "She's also been instrumental in building CBD Marketing's culture and making us one of the best places to work."

"Mark has spearheaded all research, brand development and marketing strategy to assist clients in exceeding their performance goals," added Brohan. "Together, these two dedicated leaders offer the kind of employee- and client-first thinking that is sure to contribute to the agency's continued success."

Oliveri, the Direct Marketer of the Year (2018), has been promoted from EVP, Executive Creative Director to President of CBD Marketing. As the agency's new President, she will guide the agency and the creative department to further nurture and innovate their clients' exciting vision and unique brand identities.

"My goal is to continue the growth trajectory of both CBD Marketing and our clients and provide new opportunities for our entire staff to rise to new levels within their own careers," explained Olivieri. "We have an incredible group of deeply creative people. With Liz, Mark, and I at the helm, we are situated for an extremely exciting future."

Shevitz, an esteemed strategic branding expert and frequent presenter at industry conferences, moves from his role as EVP, Director of Client Strategy into that of Chief Strategy Officer. In his new position, Shevitz looks to further guide business, marketing, and strategy for the agency's wide variety of clients.

"It's a really interesting time in the economy, workforce, and the agency world. There are a lot of cultural and economic forces at play that could provide us with new paths for taking an even more client- and industry-centric approach to what we do," said Shevitz. "Being elevated alongside Mary, who I have been partnering with for over 10 years, is makes this all the more meaningful. I'm excited to continue working with Liz and Mary to help write the next chapter of the agency."

For over a decade, Olivieri and Shevitz's expertise has allowed them to help evolve the agency's proven approach to B2B marketing and expand its service offerings designed to meet the needs of clients ranging from education and financial services to manufacturing, building products, and food ingredients. With complementary perspectives and insights into effective collaboration on exponential growth opportunities, Olivieri and Shevitz's promotions will result in continuing the agency's track record for innovative strategic practices and creative campaigns.

About CBD Marketing

Colman Brohan & Davis, Inc. (CBD Marketing) is a Chicago-based integrated marketing and advertising agency that builds strong connections between brands and the hearts and minds of their customers. Founded in 1988, CBD serves national and global clients in manufacturing, energy, appliances, building products, education, retail, financial services, food, food ingredients and other industries. Companies and organizations count on CBD to Market What's Meaningful®, building more intimate and profitable relationships in emotional and rational ways.

