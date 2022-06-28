Omnicell, Southwestern Energy and Ormat Technologies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Omnicell Inc (NASD: OMCL) will replace Coherent Inc. (NASD: COHR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Stride Inc (NYSE: LRN) will replace Omnicell in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 5 . S&P MidCap 400 constituent II-VI Inc. (NASD: IIVI) is acquiring Coherent in a deal expected to be completed on July 1 , pending final closing conditions.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE:SWN) will replace CDK Global Inc. (NASD:CDK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Frontdoor Inc. (NASD:FTDR) will replace Southwestern Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 6 . Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSX: BBU.UN) is acquiring CDK Global in a tender offer expected to be completed on July 5 .

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will replace CMC Materials Inc. (NASD:CCMP) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 7 . Entegris Inc. (NASD: ENTG) is acquiring CMC Materials in a transaction expected to be completed on July 6 .

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) will replace Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASD:LYLT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 5 . S&P MidCap 400 constituent Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) is spinning off Enhabit in a transaction expected to be completed prior to the open on Friday, July 1 , pending final conditions. Loyalty Ventures is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASD:SNCY) will replace Neenah Inc. (NYSE:NP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 5 . Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (NYSE: SWM) is acquiring Neenah in a transaction expected to be completed on July 1 .

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector July 5, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Omnicell OMCL Health Care

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Coherent COHR Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Stride LRN Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Enhabit EHAB Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Sun Country Airlines SNCY Industrials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Omnicell OMCL Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Loyalty Ventures LYLT Communication Services

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Neenah NP Materials July 6, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Southwestern Energy SWN Energy

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion CDK Global CDK Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Frontdoor FTDR Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Southwestern Energy SWN Energy July 7, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Ormat Technologies ORA Utilities

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion CMC Materials CCMP Information Technology

