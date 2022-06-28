Nationwide Survey Reveals 81 Percent of Americans Want Clearer Product Labeling of Plant-Based 'Chicken'

The National Chicken Council asks the Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture for clearer guidance and strict enforcement of misleading product labels.

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Chicken Council (NCC) today announced findings from a recent national survey* of Americans regarding consumer attitudes about chicken and plant-based 'chicken' alternatives. Survey participants included individuals who consume meat and animal products, along with flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans. The results indicate the majority of Americans want clearer product labeling and separate shopping sections for plant-based products.

"When shopping for chicken to grill this Fourth of July weekend, people shouldn't have to waste time at the grocery store dissecting whether they're about to purchase real chicken or an imitation product, let alone discover they've wound up with the wrong product when they get home," said NCC Senior Vice President of Communications, Tom Super. "This study shows there is overwhelming support for clearer packaging and separate store placement for imitation 'chicken,' and that the term 'chicken' should be reserved only for food products made from the actual animals."

One in five Americans (21 percent) have reported that they accidentally purchased the plant-based product, believing it to be real chicken. Consumers who have experienced such confusion point to plant-based packaging and labeling as imitating those of authentic chicken products too closely. Only 14 percent of Americans think that 'chicken' is the appropriate name for plant-based 'chicken.' 69 percent of Americans agree the term 'meat' should only refer to products made from animals.

Even among consumers who have not accidentally purchased the wrong item, there is still support for distinct product labeling. Four in five Americans (81 percent of chicken consumers, along with 86 percent of vegetarians and vegans), want plant-based options to clearly be labeled. At least three in five Americans (62 percent of chicken consumers along with 80 percent of vegetarians and vegans) feel real chicken and plant-based 'chicken' should have their own distinct grocery sections at the store to help eliminate product confusion.

Survey results also indicate that consumers, including those who eat plant-based 'chicken,' prefer authentic chicken for taste, affordability and cooking versatility.

In recent years, grocery shelves and freezers have been flooded with varieties of plant-based proteins that do not contain any amount of poultry, yet bear the name 'chicken' on their labels, implying the product is derived from animals and contains real chicken meat. Considering this, and in light of these new survey findings, NCC has written to the leadership of both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to urge the agencies to issue clearer guidance defining how to name these plant-based products and prioritize enforcement for products marketed in a misleading manner. NCC has also submitted official comments and the survey results to FDA Docket 2021-N-0553, "Labeling of Plant-Based Alternatives to Animal-Derived Foods."

According to the comments, NCC is concerned that plant-based proteins marketed as 'chicken' are misbranded under the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act because their labeling misleadingly indicates that the products contain real chicken meat and are nutritionally comparable to real chicken meat. In fact, neither is true.

Additionally, NCC highlighted that the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service has long overseen a well-established set of regulations and policies for how poultry products are supposed to be labeled, and the Poultry Products Inspection Act likewise prohibits the labeling of products in a false or misleading manner, as well as the marketing of one food under the name of another.

The NCC comments can be read in their entirety by clicking here.

*These findings are derived from an online survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,164 American consumers, including 767 individuals who regularly eat meat, 352 flexitarians, 125 vegetarians and 75 vegans, that was fielded between April 27 and May 8, 2022 at the 95% confidence level with a margin of error of +/-3.1%.

About The National Chicken Council

The National Chicken Council (NCC) is the national, non-profit trade association whose primary purpose is to serve as the advocate and voice for the U.S. broiler chicken industry in Washington, D.C. The Council's mission is to: influence important legislative and regulatory policies and government programs that affect chicken; communicate with Washington policymakers and the media about chicken production, processing and products; affect domestic and international trade policy to maintain and expand foreign markets for U.S. chicken; and promote and protect the image and reputation of the industry. Find out more information at NationalChickenCouncil.org and follow us on Twitter .

