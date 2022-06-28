MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE LAUNCHES THE 'SKY™ STABILIZER', A REVOLUTIONARY APPROACH TO PROTECTING HEALTHY ANKLES

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mueller Sports Medicine, a trusted leader in sports medicine for more than 60 years, has introduced the 'SKY™ ANKLE STABILIZER'.

The SKY™ Stabilizer is uniquely engineered to aid in promoting a more stable positioning range, thereby reducing potential for serious injury that could lead to chronic ankle instability. (PRNewswire)

The SKY Stabilizer™, represents remarkably radical out-of-the-box vision and engineering aimed at providing featherlight and streamlined support to athletes with healthy ankles and want to keep them that way.

Ankle sprains are the #1 sport injury and often it only takes a couple of sprains to weaken an ankle joint such that CAI (chronic ankle instability) becomes a significant risk.

Highly specific and refined, the SKY™ Stabilizer was born from Mueller's focus upon the biomechanics and causal factors of inversion sprains among athletes focused upon jumping vertically, such as basketball and volleyball players. Research revealed an unrecognized opportunity to enhance ankle protection by lessening the tendency for these athletes to let their feet drop while airborne. This in turn helps keep the ankle in a more stable landing posture and less susceptible to dangerous hyper-ranging in scenarios when they land awkwardly, such as on another player's foot.

The SKY™ Stabilizer is uniquely engineered to aid in promoting a more stable positioning range, thereby reducing potential for serious injury that could lead to chronic ankle instability. The Sky™ Ankle Stabilizer represents Mueller's disruptive forward thinking," said John Cayer, President of Mueller Sports Medicine. "It's a radical departure from the traditional approaches to ankle protection. We want athletes to focus on the game without worry of ankle injury."

Mueller's approach is unique because the SKY™, 'feels almost invisible', while wearing it. Many athletes tend to forget they have it on.

ABOUT MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc. was founded more than 60 years ago by former University of Wisconsin basketball player turned registered pharmacist, Curt Mueller, who coined the term "sports medicine." The company was based on developing better products to protect athletes from injury and enhance their performance and has expanded into the overall health and wellness segment for all audiences.

Mueller, which continues to be a family-owned company, was the first company to offer knee braces with the patented Triaxial Hinge (U.S. Patent Nos. 4,726,362 and 4,573,455) designed to properly track the knee joint and provide near-normal motion. Other products include HydraCinn® fabric, a moisture-management system that is soft, comfortable, durable and breathable for long term use, Mueller® Green, an earth-friendly line of braces and supports, and Mueller® TYPHOON Kinesiology Tape, featuring a revolutionary wave pattern adhesive that moves with the skin and muscles. Other brands include Sport Care®, Thor®, Omniforce®, PFTape®, Hot Stuff®, Hg80® featuring HydraCinn® fabric , Stickum™, MTape®, ProStrips®, Athletic Care®, Recoil® and Quench Gum®.

The extensive line of sports medicine products can be found in more than 100 countries. www.muellersportsmed.com.

