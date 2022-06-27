Poor Tech Experiences Drive Over 30% of Employees to Consider Quitting, Lakeside Software Digital Workplace Productivity Report Confirms

Average worker is operating at 60% capacity because of limited workplace technology

BOSTON , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software , a leader in digital experience management (DEM), announced today the release of its Digital Workplace Productivity Report (the "Report") 2022, revealing that organizations are struggling to support remote and hybrid employees.

The loss of nearly one hour per week per employee to IT downtime represents a major productivity issue for organizations

The Report reveals:

Employee frustration : with both the technology they interact with every day and the overall IT infrastructure that supports their workplace.

Lower output : on average, employees claim they are achieving just 60% of their potential work output because of the suboptimal quality of their overall digital experience.

Productivity losses : output is also hindered by regular IT disruption, with employees losing 54 minutes of work time every week due to technical issues.

Nascent technology: the role that new technologies, such as digital employee experience (DEX) platforms can play in supporting high-performing, productive teams.

Businesses as a whole, from IT to HR departments face a huge challenge in addressing this productivity gap, as Lakeside's research shows that 40% of workplace technology issues, such as network connectivity, application performance, and system errors, go unreported to IT teams.

"The Digital Workplace Productivity Report has identified a critical flaw in most organizations," said David Keil, Chief Executive Officer at Lakeside Software. "Not only are many employees feeling hindered by their workplace technology, but IT teams are also frustrated by a lack of visibility into how and when issues occur.

"The loss of nearly one hour per week per employee to IT downtime represents a major productivity issue for enterprise organizations," said Keil. "By taking steps to proactively prevent problems occurring across their IT infrastructure, business leaders can minimize downtime and achieve millions of dollars in reclaimed revenue every year."

As organizations continue to compete for talent, it's critical for businesses to have the right tools and capabilities to support workforces of any kind. Platforms that support the digital employee experience (DEX) can drive positive change by analyzing how employees interact with the organization's computing devices, local and cloud applications, networks, and virtual infrastructures (VDIs).

A strong DEX is also critical for employee retention and talent acquisition. Thirty-six percent of employees report that they have considered leaving an employer due to poor digital experiences — and of those, 14% admitted they have actually left. This represents a significant challenge in a competitive environment where nearly half of all employees globally are considering changing jobs.

"As the four-day work week makes headlines around the globe, organizations are still grappling with how to manage and adapt to decentralized work environments, let alone a reduced work week," said David Wilkins, Chief Marketing Officer, Lakeside Software. "Our research shows just how important flexibility and the digital experience are to employee satisfaction. While many business leaders see workforce engagement as being the main output driver, employees have another perspective: the need for technology, IT support, workplace flexibility, and training that enables greater productivity and leads to a more satisfied workforce."

To learn more about workplace productivity, along with commentary and analysis of survey findings, can be found in the report and supporting content:

Survey Methodology

Lakeside Software commissioned ESI ThoughtLab to conduct market research from February to March 2022. The study gathered perspectives from 600 respondents in total: 200 employees, 200 C-level executives, and 200 IT executives and staff

Analysis was conducted across industries (including financial services, technology, life sciences, and professional services), geographic markets, company sizes, and other parameters to ensure a comprehensive view of the digital employee experience market.

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software is a leader in cloud-based digital experience management. Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud, powered by SysTrack, gathers and analyzes data on everything that may impact end-user experience and business productivity and provides the unmatched visibility IT teams need to design and support rapidly changing digital workplaces. Customers use Lakeside's technology to perform end-user experience management, digital workplace planning, IT asset optimization, remote work management, and proactive service desk operations. For more information, visit www.lakesidesoftware.com .

Lakeside Software and SysTrack are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Lakeside Software, LLC in the United States, and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

