Gluware to Showcase Real-World Enterprise Network Automation and Path to Hyperautomation at June 28 Packet Pushers LiveStream

Gluware Teams with Industry Leaders to Provide In-Depth Look at No-Code and Low-Code Process Automation and New Network Topology Capabilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, Inc. , the leader in intelligent network automation for the enterprise, will join Packet Pushers to present a livestream event on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 9:00 AM PDT/12:00 PM EDT, " Real-World Enterprise Automation: No-Code Process Automation and New Network Topology from Gluware ."

The one-hour livestream will feature Gluware leaders, the Packet Pusher team and several network architects and industry leaders who have deep insights into network automation's biggest challenges and best practices, including Michael Burns, Network Architect at Advizex, and Rajeev Khanolkar, Co-founder, President and CEO at SecurView.

The Gluware Intelligent Network Automation suite accelerates network automation with pre-built customizable applications that are easy to use and proven to work on even the most complex networks. Gluware's Network Robotic Process Automation (RPA ) solution takes users a step further towards achieving self-operating functionality for future enterprise scale. The company's latest announcement, Gluware Topology , extends its enablement of organizations on the path to hyperautomation. Utilizing its powerful mapping engine built to scale for global enterprises, Gluware Topology generates powerful site documentation and simplifies the management and troubleshooting of network infrastructure.

Gluware customers will present their unique stories about using Gluware's intelligent network automation to solve real-world networking challenges. This will include automating complex brownfield environments, enabling continuous compliance for regulated industries, automating security and configuration drift audits and mapping networks to simplify and de-risk operations. Attendees will have opportunities to see live product demos, ask questions and engage with the Gluware team and networking industry experts.

The full agenda includes:

Enabling Continuous Compliance for a Global Financial Gluware Customer – Julie Wehling, Solutions Architect at Gluware, will discuss how Gluware enabled continuous compliance following an audit that highlighted OS version and configuration issues at a global financial customer.

Advizex: Automating Security Audits and Remediation with Gluware – Michael Burns, Network Architect at Advizex, will discuss how Gluware's custom security and configuration drift audits enable a faster remediation path for Advizex.

SecurView: Automating at the Intersection of Security and Networking – Rajeev Khanolkar, Co-founder, President and CEO of SecurView, and Jeff Gray, Co-founder and CEO of Gluware, will discuss Gluware's offerings and six ways its solutions help CIOs.

Announcing Gluware Topology – Kevin Irwin, Senior Director of Product Management at Gluware, will introduce Gluware Topology, a new product that uses existing data to map the network and simplify operations.

Introducing Network RPA – Michael Haugh, VP of Product Marketing at Gluware, will discuss Network RPA and how customers can use its low-code, drag-and-drop interface to automate and orchestrate workflows.

Network RPA Compliance and Security Use Cases – Tim Silverline, VP of Security at Gluware, will highlight how Gluware Network RPA can be used to address common compliance and security challenges.

The one-hour livestream will begin at 9:00 AM PDT on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, and include time for Q&As. To register click here .

About Gluware

Gluware is the leading intelligent network automation suite for the cloud era, trusted by Global 2000 enterprises, across industries, from Pharma to Finance. Gluware automates the networks of the world's largest and most complex enterprises by simplifying how multi-vendor, multi-domain enterprise networks are discovered, analyzed, and maintained. The company's code-free, intent-based approach to network automation reduces the business risk of unplanned outages and downtime while elevating the performance of people and systems.

