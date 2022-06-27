EcoFlow Launches Modular Power Solutions for RVs and Off-Grid Living

The compact EcoFlow Power Kits are simple in setup and support a variety of charging methods

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company, today launched EcoFlow Power Kits for RVs and off-grid living. Simple in setup, the EcoFlow Power Kits simplify the demanding installation process of existing custom power solutions, allowing users to tailor their own settings that best fit their power needs with compact and smart modules.

"The EcoFlow Power Kits are designed to make creating custom power solutions easier than ever," said Thomas Chan, R&D Director at EcoFlow. "EcoFlow wants to offer energy solutions that can be personalized to users' exact needs, whether they are in an RV, off-grid or retrofitting their workshops."

Modular and expandable

The EcoFlow Power Kits come with two basic modules – the EcoFlow Power Hub, which acts as the central node for all inputs and outputs, and EcoFlow's 2K/5KWh LFP Batteries. Based on actual power needs, the EcoFlow Power Hub can connect to up to three LFP Batteries, which together offer a base capacity of 2KWh and are expandable to 15KWh, allowing users to power an RV for 18 hours and an off-grid house for 11 to 14 hours[i].

In addition, the EcoFlow Power Kits can be bundled with three types of solar panels, including the 100W Rigid/Flexible Solar Panel and the 400W Rigid Solar Panel. By pairing the EcoFlow Power Kits with the solar panels, customers can achieve a maximum 4800W solar input which can fully charge a 15KWh capacity in about 3 hours, and enjoy a sustainable lifestyle off-grid.

For more control, the EcoFlow Power Kits can be enhanced with the AC/DC Smart Distribution Panel which connects to up to six home/RV AC circuits and 12 DC circuits. Once connected, users can monitor the power consumption of all 18 circuits and control six of the DC circuits, all via the optional Power Kit Console or EcoFlow app.

Simple setup

With dozens of modules, most modular power solutions will take an experienced user 10 to 15 hours to install. In comparison, the EcoFlow Power Kits contain no more than four modules (not including solar panels) and fewer wires, making the installation process three times faster than the industry average[ii] while reducing the risk of incorrect wiring.

Fast and multiple charging

EcoFlow Power Kits can be charged via six different power sources including solar panels, the EcoFlow Smart Generator, alternators, shore power, the grid, and traditional generators. With various charging methods and the ability to fully recharge a 15KWh capacity with a 6000W input in 2.5 hours, the EcoFlow Power Kits free users from low-battery anxiety during their RV road trips or when living off-grid.

Advanced 48V system

The EcoFlow Power Kits utilizes a unique 48V system compared to traditional 12V systems. This allows the EcoFlow Power Kits to enhance the user experience on multiple levels including safety, energy efficiency, versatility, and ease of use.

Safety and energy efficiency

Under the same output power, the 48V system has only a quarter of the electric current flowing through its cables compared to traditional 12V systems, resulting in one sixteenth power loss, and thinner and more convenient cables.

Versatility

The 48V system allows the EcoFlow Power Hub to achieve a maximum 3600W output to power heavy-duty appliances including air conditioners, water heaters, and hair dryers.

Ease of use

The EcoFlow Power Hub can easily replace 12V systems since it comes with a step-down DC-DC module for those who have already installed power system in their RVs.

Integrated and compact

The EcoFlow Power Hub is the industry's first five-in-one central power system that integrates two Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) solar charge controllers, one battery charger with MPPT, one inverter-charger, and one DC-DC step-down converter. With fewer components, the EcoFlow Power Hub makes it easy for users to expand or scale down their own EcoFlow Power Kits. On top of that, the EcoFlow LFP Batteries are designed to be stackable. To save space, users can stack up to three LFP Batteries.

Choose your own Kit

The EcoFlow Power Kits come in three different packages to best suit user needs. Starting with the Get Set Kit, users can have their basic power needs covered with the EcoFlow Power Hub and LFP Batteries. Going a step further, the Prepared Kit adds the AC/DC Smart Distribution Panel to the mix to provide users circuit-level control over their energy consumption. Lastly, for the best user experience and greatest power needs, the Independence Kit provides every aforementioned module with the addition of the Power Kit Console and EcoFlow Smart Generator.

Each of the three kits come with five bundles of different capacities from 2KWh to 15KWh, making for 15 bundles in total. Customers can choose the bundle that best fits their power needs with the help of EcoFlow's Power Calculator, which will be live on EcoFlow's website on July 5.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has provided peace-of-mind to customers in over 100 markets through its DELTA and RIVER portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by creating quiet, lighter, and longer-lasting renewable batteries.

[i] RV and off-grid house power usage times are based on estimates that, on average, an RV uses 20KWh of electricity a day, and an off-grid house uses 25 to 33KWh a day. [ii] The installation times for EcoFlow Power Kits and competing products are based on EcoFlow's internal testing. Actual user experiences may vary.

