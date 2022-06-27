ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
EX-DATE
RECORD DATE
PAYMENT DATE
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
7/7/2022
7/8/2022
7/22/2022
$0.0655 per share of investment income
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
7/7/2022
7/8/2022
7/22/2022
$0.04479 per share of investment income
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds