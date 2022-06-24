Seeds of Fortune Inc. Celebrates Expansion After Hosting Their Seed To Bloom Awards, Launching Their "Women of Color Creating Wealth" Summit And Receiving The Black Women Impact Grant from Goldman Sachs

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country continues to navigate through the pandemic organizations have to reimagine how they provide resources and engage their constituency. Every year Seeds of Fortune Inc. host their Seeds To Bloom Awards, an induction ceremony for newest HS members and a celebration of their graduating HS seniors' collegiate scholarship awards at $30 Million to date as they matriculate into University. During the event Seeds of Fortune Inc. recognizes extraordinary women in the community who inspire the next generation of women of color across industries. This year's celebration took place on June 5th at the Rubin Museum of Art.

2022 Seed to Bloom honorees were:

Brooklyn White-Grier, Gen Z Editor, ESSENCE, Corporate Community Award

Barbara Peng , President, Insider Inc., Corporate Entrepreneur Award

Christina Boyle , Managing Director, Internet & Digital Media Sector Head, BMO Capital Market, HerWall Street Award

Lurie Daniel-Favors , Executive Director, The Center for Law and Social Justice Medgar Evers College , Educator Community Award

Miguelina Camilo , Bronx Chapter President,100 Hispanic Women National, Inc., Woman of the Year Award

Natalie Guzman , CMO Savage X Fenty: Lingerie by Rihanna, Corporate Community Award

Tolulope Omokaiye, Founder & CEO, EVOLVE Mentoring, Inc., Business Community Award

The organization expanded their awards and combined it with their inaugural "Women of Color Creating Wealth" Summit, which took place at Nasdaq in the heart of Times Square. The summit is a financial empowerment day dedicated to helping Gen Z: Ages 15-24 learn how to manage their personal finances and prepare for their financial futures. Participants focused on learning Budgeting and Savings sponsored by Fidelity and Black Girl Freedom Fund of GrantMakers for Girls of Color: centered on investing and securing earned income.

"I am proud that we are able to continue to serve young women of color, as the college process can be intimidating, especially the financial aspect. This summit is the first step to reinforcing their financial education. We are also proud to be this year's recipient of the Black Women Impact Grant from Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women to continue our work. With the philanthropic investment, we will have access to unrestricted, multi-year funding to grow our efforts to serve an additional 2,500 Black female HS students who have identified difficulties in affording college. This investment helps educate households of color to make strategic monetary decisions in sending their daughters to college." Nitiya Walker Founder & Executive Director

