CHENMED CELEBRATES "EQUALITY FOR ALL" MONTH IN JUNE

ChenMed Healthcare Allies Respecting Individuality and Sexuality for Members and Associates (CHARISMA) Employee Resource Group Encourages Employees to Recognize Equality Observances

MIAMI, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, one of the largest providers of primary care for Medicare eligible seniors, is celebrating "Equality for All" month during June, acknowledging two marginalized groups in U.S. history – Black Americans and LGBTQ+ members.

In honor of Juneteenth, ChenMed Employee Resource Group AWARE2 (All Working Together to Achieve Racial Equity and Equality) encouraged team members to wear representative apparel and colors and invited them to share their perspectives and feelings about the significance of this day. They were provided with Juneteenth branded index cards on which they could write what Juneteenth means to them, which were then posted next to a special Juneteenth banner in ChenMed medical centers and Home Office. Leaders of the medical centers were encouraged to provide team members with a meal sourced from Black-owned businesses. In addition, managers were supplied with a montage video featuring ChenMed family of company employees singing the Black National Anthem ("Lift Every Voice and Sing") and asked to play it at a team meeting. AWARE2 advocates for racial equality and social justice in the workplace and the communities ChenMed serves through education and outreach.

"We believe in creating an inclusive culture at ChenMed and celebrating Juneteenth and honoring LGBTQ+ pride month are some of the ways we do that," said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer at ChenMed. "If we act with respect, kindness and love – for everyone – we believe it can move us forward as a company and as a nation."

To acknowledge the Stonewall Riots, ChenMed is partnering with its employee resource group CHARISMA (ChenMed Healthcare Allies Respecting Individuality and Sexuality for Members and Associates). This employee resource group supports ChenMed LGBTQ+ team members as they strive for inclusion, serve our patients, and support our communities. CHARISMA, in collaboration with the Culture Team, is encouraging ChenMed employees to wear attire that commemorates equality and recognizes the role the Stonewall Riots played in the development of the Gay Rights Movement.

