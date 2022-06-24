CGTN Documentary and Radio The Greater Bay to go live in Hong Kong

BEIJING, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the TV documentary channel of China Global Television Network (CGTN) and Radio The Greater Bay at FM 102.8, both China Media Group (CMG) productions, will start broadcasting in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on July 1, with the launch ceremony held in Beijing, China, on Friday.

The two programs will join those already on air in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), including CCTV-1, CCTV-4, CCTV-11, CCTV-13, and CGTN English TV Channel, to explore and exhibit fascinating Chinese stories.

Chief executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam and CMG president Shen Haixiong delivered speeches at the launch ceremony, joined by Le Yucheng, deputy director of National Radio and Television Administration, Wang Linggui, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Lu Xinning, deputy director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, and others.

Lam addressed via video and said that the "One Country, Two Systems" principle has stood the test of time, and that since reunification 25 years ago, so has Hong Kong's integration into national development. CMG's fast growing presence on the global stage in recent years has enabled Chinese culture and brands to go global. With CMG's CGTN Documentary TV Channel and Radio The Greater Bay going live, it will help people in Hong Kong better relate to mainland compatriots. She hoped that CMG would enhance coverage of people's life in Hong Kong, as well as the integrated development in a multi-faceted, multi-layered sense.

Shen said that the two programs due to broadcast on July 1 will better inform compatriots in Hong Kong about national policies and development strategy, in the hope that Hong Kong continues to join the mainland for development. For CMG, it is imperative to shine a light on Hong Kong stories to fully uncover the charm of the city by inheriting traditional Chinese culture and striving for innovation and give a stronger impetus to the steady and sustained implementation of "One country, Two systems".

Le Yucheng praised CMG for producing and broadcasting many excellent works reflecting the major achievements of national development and Hong Kong's reform, and CMG's contribution to maintaining social stability. "We sincerely hope that the media on the mainland and in Hong Kong will seize the opportunity of historical development, be the recorder, witnesses to open a new chapter of Hong Kong."

Wang Linggui said in his speech that he believed that CMG's presence in Hong Kong will help guide the Hong Kong community to understand and implement the principle of "One country, Two systems" fully and accurately.

Lu Xinning who spoke via video stressed on CMG's importance to news coverage and cultural dissemination in Hong Kong. Lu believed that the CMG's work will further promote Hong Kong residents to find common emotional memories.

Chen Jianwen, Director of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the CPC expressed his expectation of CMG to continue to play the role of mainstream media, lead media at all levels and of all types to deepen the connectivity, to show the charm, vitality, and attractiveness of the Greater Bay Area in an all-round and multi-level way.

Also at the launch, CMG unveiled the theme song of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, "Heading Forward", and introduced a Cantonese-speaking radio drama about a group of inspiring youths from the mainland and Hong Kong.

Link: https://youtu.be/YpEBcr2Fz78

