Carbyne and Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD) Launch Cloud-Native i3 911 Call Handling Platform

Carbyne APEX enables OPCD to reduce dependence on brick-and-mortar building infrastructure by introducing remote NG9-1-1 call handling, improving readiness for major festivals and natural disasters.

NEW ORLEANS, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , the leading i3 cloud-native emergency call handling provider, has partnered with Orleans Parish Communication District (OPCD) to bring i3 cloud-native NG911 omni-channel contact center solutions to their emergency communications center, by introducing anytime, anywhere 9-1-1 call handling capabilities with the launch of Carbyne APEX. Utilizing AT&T's Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet), Carbyne APEX provides OPCD with an ultra-reliable solution, enabling PSAPs (Public Safety Answering Points) to operate remotely during natural disasters, or closer to major festivals, sporting events, and much more.

Carbyne APEX provides emergency call centers with patented live video and images from the caller, silent instant messaging, text to 9-1-1 compatibility, real-time speech transcription, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) data aggregation from drones, traffic cameras, and more. Carbyne delivers on-demand device-based caller location in addition to making available Advanced

Mobile Location (AML) and location through cell tower triangulation.

Carbyne's infrastructure supports some of the most advanced technologies worldwide for critical emergency response that legacy infrastructure cannot match. Carbyne APEX is partnered with tech giants to deliver a unique ecosystem of solutions while integrating advanced capabilities based on artificial intelligence and natural language processing. Carbyne APEX is a very powerful data rich platform featuring analytics capabilities, cementing Carbyne's position as the leading cloud-native 9-1-1 call handling provider today.

OPCD's migration to Carbyne APEX provides anytime, anywhere call handling resource planning allowing leadership the ability to staff their call-takers and dispatchers efficiently through all weather conditions, including hurricanes, without interruption.

"Here at OPCD we are laser focused and committed to ensuring we have the best technology available to serve the residents and visitors of New Orleans," said OPCD Executive Director Tyrell Morris. "With this switch over to AT&T's ESINet and Carbyne's APEX OPCD and the people we serve can rest assured that our systems are re-enforced and redundant so 9-1-1 service can remain available when they need us the most. Carbyne's APEX allows us to ensure the best location information, multi-media and flexibility is available on every 9-1-1."

"Carbyne provides the latest NG911 cloud native technologies to Public Safety Answering Points (PSAP) globally. The 6,500 PSAPs in the US deserve the best technologies in order to save lives. New Orleans is a very complex city for emergency personnel. Urban areas with urban challenges. Tourists who do not know the area, natural disasters, such as hurricanes, which come to shore each year, and much more. The people of New Orleans deserve the most technologically advanced 911 service in the market and the emergency personnel deserve a system that allows them to dispatch help quickly and efficiently, while keeping responders safe. Carbyne APEX provides it all in one platform from the cloud including full call control powered by sophisticated data collaboration and a suite of supporting products. We've designed APEX to help those who are experiencing an emergency while also providing call takers a consolidated platform which provides all they need in one screen - the age of multiple screens is over.R

Carbyne is a one stop shop eco-system for all emergency communication," explained Amir Elichai, CEO and co-founder of Carbyne.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. To learn more about Carbyne, please visit www.carbyne.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Carbyne