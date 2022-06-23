Neuromagen Pharma Announces the Appointment of Professor Gal Ifergane, Head of the Neurology Department at Soroka Medical Center, to its Scientific Advisory Board

Neuromagen Pharma Announces the Appointment of Professor Gal Ifergane, Head of the Neurology Department at Soroka Medical Center, to its Scientific Advisory Board

Newly formed Scientific Advisory Board will support and advise the company towards submission of in IND and a First-in-Human Clinical Study of AGS-499 for ALS

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuromagen Pharma Ltd., a company developing a new class of drugs for the treatment of degenerative and senescence-associated diseases, announced today the establishment of a Scientific Advisory Board and the appointment of Prof. Gal Ifergane, Head of the Neurology Department at Soroka Medical Center as its first member.

Gil Ben-Menachem, Neuromagen's CEO said: "Prof. Ifergane brings to Neuromagen extensive expertise within the neurology field. His research and clinical experience will be of outmost importance as we move forward towards the clinic. We are honored to have Prof. Ifergane on board, and are extremely happy to have a Be'er Sheva-based key opinion leader such as him joining our ranks."

"I am delighted to join Neuromagen's Scientific Advisory Board," stated Professor Ifergane. "Prof. Esther Priel's research on the telomerase activators is very promising and I look forward to be working with the company towards bringing its lead drug candidate AGS-499 to the clinic for the benefit of patients."

Prof. Gal Ifergane completed his education and training in Ben Gurion University and Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, Israel. Since 2012 he has been serving as the Head of Soroka's Medical Center Neurology department. As a Deputy Director of the Medical Center, Prof. Ifergane created the vision for and led the development of the Brain Medicine Division, which he also currently chairs. His research activity is focused on clinical, epidemiological and basic neuroscience in the field of headache, stroke, PTSD and other aspects of clinical neurology. He initiated and participated in several innovation initiatives, focused on the deployment of various digital and biomed technologies in various settings. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic he extensively practiced, advocated and developed deployment programs for enhancing availability of medical care using modern digital channels.

About Neuromagen Pharma

Neuromagen Pharma is an early-stage pharmaceutical company developing a new class of innovative small molecules which activate telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT) – an enzyme which plays a major role in aging-related diseases and in cellular senescence. Neuromagen's pipeline includes drugs for neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Alzheimer's, type 1 diabetes, fertility, and cardiovascular diseases.

For further Details please visit Neuromagen.com

Media Contact: media@neuromagen.com

Company Contact: Daniella@neuromagen.com

View original content:

SOURCE Neuromagen Pharma Ltd.