Explore the origin of Chinese beer, The World of Tsingtao, in the world's largest beer consuming country

QINGDAO, China, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2022 Qingdao Multinationals Summit (QMS), the press office of the Shandong Provincial Government organized a visit to The World of Tsingtao for journalists, offering them a chance to learn about all the changes experienced by Tsingtao Brewery during its more the 100-year history and about the development of China's modern national beer industry.

Tsingtao Brewery's fully automated bottling workshop (PRNewswire)

In 1903, Anglo-German Brewery Co. Ltd. founded Germania-Brauerei in Qingdao, the predecessor of Tsingtao Brewery. With more than a century of history, Tsingtao Brewery has evolved into China's iconic beer brand, winning almost every gold medal in beer quality competitions held within the country since the establishment of People's Republic in 1949, as well as numerous gold medals in international competitions held all around the world. Today, Tsingtao Brewery produces 18 billion bottles of beer annually. On average, nearly 40,000 bottles of Tsingtao beer are consumed every 60 seconds.

In 2004, Tsingtao Brewery converted the original brewery site on Dengzhou Road into The World of Tsingtao as a showcase for the history of China's beer industry and the development of Tsingtao Brewery. The museum preserves the look of the original brewery's workshops and production processes, saccharification furnaces and generators, as well as the scene of workers turning over malt.

Tsingtao Brewery reported that its annual sales grew to 7.93 billion liters in 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue and net profit for the reporting year reached 30.17 billion yuan (approx. US$4.5 billion) and 3.16 billion yuan, up 8.7% and 43.3% year on year, respectively. As for technological innovation, Tsingtao Brewery established the State Key Laboratory of Biological Fermentation Engineering of Beer, China's only such lab specializing in the science of beer. Tsingtao Brewery has been the No.1 brand in China's beer industry for 18 consecutive years with a brand value estimated at 1,985.66 billion yuan.

China consumes more beer than any other country, accounting for 25% of the world's total beer consumption. Some 51.15 billion liters of beer are on target to be drunk in 2023, in a market valued at US$102.9 billion. New trends have been making themselves felt in the Chinese beer market, most notably, a proliferation of high-end brands, diversification in tastes, growing demand, expansion in the types and number of scenarios where beer consumption is becoming the norm, as well as high growth of the craft beer market.

Tsingtao Brewery, leveraging its over 100 years of heritage, is leading the new trends in beer consumption: the beer maker has transformed the beer brewing processes, engaged in product innovations and vastly expanded its beer marketing roadmap.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province