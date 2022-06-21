Tributes
McRAE INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS OF FISCAL 2022

Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM HST|Updated: 5 hours ago

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets:  MCRAA and MCRAB) reported consolidated net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 of $32,771,000 as compared to $21,580,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $2,547,000, or $1.13 per diluted Class A common share as compared to net earnings of $1,197,000, or $0.52 per diluted Class A common share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 totaled $91,786,000 as compared to $60,758,000 for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.  Net earnings for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 amounted to $7,306,000, or $3.23 per diluted Class A common share, as compared to net earnings of $2,419,000, or $1.05 per diluted Class A common share, for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues totaled $32.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $21.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  Sales related to our western/lifestyle boot products for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $24.2 million as compared to $14.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  This 66% increase in net revenues was a result of increases across the board for all product lines, as we continue to see growth in the marketplace for western/lifestyle boots.  Revenues from our work boot products increased approximately 16%, from $7.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to $8.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.  This was primarily a result of increased production of our military boots, as well as an increase in our Dan Post work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to approximately $9.7 million as compared to $5.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  Gross profit, as a percentage of net revenues, was up from 27.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to 29.5% for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. This is primarily due to our lower margin military boot sales making up a smaller percentage of total sales.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $5.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $4.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.  This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions, advertising, and employee benefit expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 amounted to $3.8 million as compared to operating profit of $1.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2022 COMPARED TO FIRST NINE MONTHS FISCAL 2021

Consolidated net revenues for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 totaled $91.8 million as compared to $60.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Our western and lifestyle product sales totaled $67.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $40.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021, with the increase resulting from an increase in all product lines.  Net revenues from our work boot business increased from $20.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 to $22.3 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.  This increase was a result of increased production of our military boots, as well as an increase in our Dan Post work boot sales.

Consolidated gross profit totaled $26.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $16.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Gross profit attributable to our western and lifestyle products increased to $23.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022, as compared to $14.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.  Our work boot products gross profit increased from $1.9 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 to $2.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses totaled approximately $16.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $13.5 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021. This increase resulted primarily from increased commissions, advertising, and employee benefit expenses.

As a result of the above, the consolidated operating profit amounted to $10.1 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022 as compared to $3.0 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Financial Condition and Liquidity

Our financial condition remained strong at April 30, 2022 as cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.4 million as compared to $23.5 million at July 31, 2021. Our working capital increased from $58.0 million at July 31, 2021 to $65.0 million at April 30, 2022.

We currently have two lines of credit totaling $6.75 million, all of which was fully available at April 30, 2022. One credit line totaling $1.75 million (which is restricted to one hundred percent of the outstanding receivables due from the Government) expires in January 2023. Our $5.0 million line of credit, which also expires in January 2023, is secured by the inventory and accounts receivable of our Dan Post Boot Company subsidiary.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2022, operating activities provided approximately $0.4 million of cash. Net earnings, as adjusted for depreciation and other non-cash items, contributed approximately $8.3 million of cash.  Increased inventory and accounts receivable used approximately $9.0 million; while decreased liabilities provided approximately $1.2 million.

Net cash used in investing activities totaled approximately $0.6 million, primarily due to the sale of securities offset by the purchase of securities.

Net cash used in financing activities totaled $0.9 million, which was used primarily for dividend payments.

We believe that our current cash and cash equivalents, cash generated from operations, and available credit lines will be sufficient to meet our capital requirements for the remainder of fiscal 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected, estimated, assumed or anticipated in any such forward-looking statements include: uncertainties associated with COVID-19 or coronavirus, including its possible effects on our operations, supply chain, and the demand for our products and services, our ability to complete the sale of our properties held for investment that are under contract, the effect of competitive products and pricing, risks unique to selling goods to the Government (including variation in the Government's requirements for our products and the Government's ability to terminate its contracts with vendors), changes in fashion cycles and trends in the western boot business, loss of key customers, acquisitions, supply interruptions, additional financing requirements, our expectations about future Government orders for military boots, loss of key management personnel, our ability to successfully develop new products and services, and the effect of general economic conditions in our markets.

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)








April 30,
2022


July 31,
2021


ASSETS





Current assets: 










Cash and cash equivalents


$22,404


$23,489






Equity investments


6,203


6,207






Debt securities


2,469


2,414






Accounts and notes receivable, net


21,372


16,382






Inventories, net


18,356


14,326






Prepaid expenses and other current assets


370


323






Total current assets


71,174


63,141






Property and equipment, net


5,101


5,363






Other assets:










Deposits


14


14






Notes receivable


969


1,017






Real estate held for investment


3,036


3,238






Amounts due from split-dollar life insurance


2,288


2,288






Trademarks


2,824


2,824






Total other assets


9,131


9,381






Total assets


$85,406


$77,885






McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)








April 30,
2022


July 31,
2021


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities: 










Accounts payable


$2,846


$2,714






Accrued employee benefits


1,568


660






Accrued payroll and payroll taxes


801


700






Income tax payable


118


236






Other


867


795






Total current liabilities


6,200


5,105






Deferred tax liabilities


534


534






Total liabilities


6,734


5,639






Shareholders' equity:





Common Stock:





Class A, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares
   issued and outstanding, 1,894,435 and 1,893,423
   shares, respectively


1,894


1,893






Class B, $1 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares;
   issued and outstanding, 365,725 and 366,737 shares,
   respectively


366


367






Retained earnings


76,412


69,986






Total shareholders' equity


78,672


72,246






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$85,406


$77,885






McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


April 30,


May 1,


April 30,


May 1,

2022

2021

2022

2021









Net revenues

$32,771


$21,580


$91,786


$60,758









Cost of revenues

23,106


15,643


64,984


44,219









Gross profit

9,665


5,937


26,802


16,539









Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,847


4,425


16,705


13,544









Operating profit 

3,818


1,512


10,097


2,995









Other income (loss)

(287)


163


(100)


454









Earnings before income taxes

3,531


1,675


9,997


3,449









Provision for income taxes

984


478


2,691


1,030









Net earnings 

$2,547


$1,197


$7,306


$2,419

























Earnings per common share:
















     Diluted earnings per share:








        Class A

1.13


0.52


3.23


1.05

        Class B

NA


NA


NA


NA









Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:








       Class A

1,893,705


1,919,003


1,893,538


1,934,149

       Class B

366,455


366,737


366,622


367,623

        Total

2,260,160


2,285,740


2,260,160


2,301,772

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)











Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other




Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

 Income (Loss)

 Earnings

Balance, August 1, 2020


1,957,142

$1,957

373,233

$373

$0

$69,487









Stock Buyback


(21,141)

(21)

(3,500)

(4)


(490)









Conversion of Class B


2,300

2

(2,300)

(2)


-

   to Class A Stock
















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)







(253)









Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)







(48)









Net earnings







494

Balance, October 31, 2020


1,938,301

$1,938

367,433

$367

$0

$69,190









Stock Buyback


(14,478)

(14)

(696)

0


(320)









Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)







(252)









Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)







(47)









Net earnings







728

Balance, January 30, 2021


1,923,823

$1,924

366,737

$367

$0

$69,299









Stock Buyback


(12,900)

(13)




(319)









Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)







(250)









Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)







(47)









Net earnings







1,197

Balance, May 1, 2021


1,910,923

$1,911

366,737

$367

$0

$69,880

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)











Common Stock, $1 par value

Accumulated Other




Class A

Class B

Comprehensive

Retained



Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

 Income (Loss)

 Earnings

Balance, July 31, 2021


1,893,423

$1,893

366,737

$367

$0

$69,986









Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)







(246)









Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)







(47)









Net earnings







2,222

Balance, October 30, 2021


1,893,423

$1,893

366,737

$367

$0

$71,915









Conversion of Class B


212

1

(212)

(1)


-

   to Class A Stock
















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)







(246)









Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)







(47)









Net earnings







2,536

Balance, January 29, 2022


1,893,635

$1,894

366,525

$366

$0

$74,158









Conversion of Class B


800

1

(800)

(1)


-

   to Class A Stock
















Cash Dividend ($0.13 per  Class A common stock)







(246)









Cash Dividend ($0.13 per Class B common stock)







(47)









Net earnings







2,547

Balance, April 30, 2022


1,894,435

$1,894

365,725

$366

$0

$76,412

McRae Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)








Nine Months Ended



April 30,


May 1,



2022

2021






Cash Flows from Operating Activities:










Net earnings


7,306


2,419






Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash
used in operating activities


(6,933)


(2,015)






Net cash used in operating activities


373


404






Cash Flows from Investing Activities:










Proceeds from sale of assets


566


637






Purchase of land for investment


-


(160)






Capital expenditures


(504)


(250)






Purchase of securities


(3,556)


(6,522)






Proceeds from sale of securities


2,916


10,052






Net cash provided by investing activities


(578)


3,757






Cash Flows from Financing Activities:










Repurchase company stock


-


(1,182)






Dividends paid


(880)


(898)






Net cash used in financing activities


(880)


(2,080)






Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash equivalents


(1,085)


2,081






Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year


23,489


20,959






Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period


$22,404


$23,040






