InventHelp Inventor Develops an Aesthetically Pleasing Fly Trap (FMB-114)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a more appealing fly trap that would hide dead flies," said an inventor from Visalia, Calif. "so I invented the NICE TRAP. It catches flies while not affecting the appearance of the place its located."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective trap for flies without the unsightly material composition of conventional traps and tacky strips. The NICE TRAP hides trapped or dead flies and is easily mounted on any wall surface. It will be easy to use, safe and convenient and good for continued use.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FMB-114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

