FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company") (NYSE: LICY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 16, 2021 and March 23, 2022, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 20, 2022.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Li-Cycle's supposed customer, Traxys North America LLC, was actually just a broker attempting to sell its products to end users. The Company engaged in related party transactions of a questionable nature. The Company used mark-to-model accounting which gave the illusion of growth and was vulnerable to abuse. The Company has suffered from negative gross margins since its beginning. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Li-Cycle, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

