WEKA Unveils Industry's First Multicloud Data Platform for AI and Next-Generation Workloads

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WEKA, the Data Platform for AI company, today unveiled the fourth generation of its unified software-based platform that delivers a consistent, highly performant and scalable data management experience across on-premises, edge, hybrid – and now, multicloud – environments, for organizations looking to innovate and achieve first-to-market results with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and other next-generation workloads.

A seismic shift to the cloud by organizations looking to embrace digital-first strategies and harness transformational insights and discoveries using AI and ML is now accelerating, due in large part to the global disruptions wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent supply chain constraints.

"More than 90% of global enterprises are now actively moving to data-centric business models, necessitating greater flexibility and agility in the way applications are deployed and consumed across their organization," said Eric Burgener, Research Vice President, Enterprise Infrastructure at IDC. "To support large-scale analytic workloads, many organizations opt for a hybrid cloud environment and may also require access to multiple public clouds. This can present immense challenges when deploying performance-intensive applications like AI and machine learning, as traditional data infrastructures may be challenged to provide the required scale and data movement across distributed environments, resulting in stalled and even failed AI/ML initiatives."

WEKA is helping organizations to harness AI and innovate the future by running these impossibly large, performance-intensive workloads in the cloud – or clouds – of their choosing, as well as hybrid cloud and edge environments. The fourth generation WEKA® Data Platform delivers consistent high performance, robust data services and a seamless, simplified data management experience with best-in-class economics – regardless of where their data and applications are located. Key features and capabilities of the new release include:

A Unified Multicloud Data Platform for AI and Next-Gen Workloads: WEKA 4 provides native integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to give organizations a single, unified deployment option that performs consistently – regardless of their preferred location. Advanced data replication features enable workloads to be stretched seamlessly across edge, on-premises, hybrid and multicloud environments, while advanced security features provide best-in-breed malware protection without compromising usability.





Class-Leading Economics: WEKA 4 provides three overlapping ways for customers to optimize their environments for cost, availability, scale – tiering to local and cloud object storage, new choice of capacity (QLC) or performance-optimized (TLC) NVMe drives, and new, filesystem-wide data reduction that can increase effective capacity.





"The world's largest enterprises and research organizations are now doubling down on using AI and ML at scale to support innovation, discovery, and business breakthroughs," said Liran Zvibel, cofounder and chief executive officer at WEKA. "Hyperscale public clouds like AWS, Azure, GCP and OCI can provide the requisite agility and economies of scale needed to fuel these critical transformation and innovation engines, but the WEKA Data Platform is the key to unlocking that value for AI/ML workloads in hybrid and now multi-cloud environments. WEKA can uniquely help enterprises to avoid cloud lock-in and run their businesses with unparalleled economics."

About WEKA

WEKA delivers the industry's first multicloud data platform for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and other next-generation workloads. The WEKA® Data Platform's advanced architecture is optimized to solve complex data management challenges and provide consistently epic performance at scale across on-premises, edge, hybrid and multicloud environments. WEKA is accelerating innovation, research, and discovery for the world's leading enterprises and research organizations – including eight of the Fortune 50 – and helping them to achieve first-to-market results with AI. WEKA is backed by nine world-class strategic investors, including Hitachi, HPE and NVIDIA, and operates in more than 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit https://weka.io.

