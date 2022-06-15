IMAGING ENDPOINTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP IN BIG DATA ANALYSIS, RADIOMICS, AND AI

PROPRIETARY MEDICAL IMAGING SYSTEM RECEIVES PATENT APPROVAL

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints (IE), an imaging CRO (iCRO) that provides comprehensive central imaging services and technology solutions throughout the clinical trial process, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved the patent for Imaging Endpoints' Proprietary Medical Imaging System (Patent 11361020).

Imaging Endpoints was issued the patent today, allowing all twenty of the submitted claims for its Proprietary Medical Imaging System that provides an industry-leading approach for optimizing large imaging datasets to enable radiomic and other research. The technology involves the following processes, to be applied in an automated manner to databases containing millions of images:

Retrieving DICOM image files from any applicable database and applying a search query to a separate database to link the DICOM image with its associated radiology report and other patient medical records.

Structuring report information and medical records into a searchable format and de-identifying protected health information pursuant to applicable regulations.

Enabling queries of the DICOM database and/or medical records for specific patient characteristics such as tumor type, response assessments (e.g., RECIST, RANO, Lugano, etc.), radiologic characterization (e.g., BiRads/Pi-Rads, etc.), incidental findings, molecular profiling (mutation status), immune state, tissue and laboratory biomarkers (e.g., CA19-9, CEA, etc.), demographics, pre-existing risk factors and conditions, treatment types, and other information.

Automatically segregating the image along with its medical records and presenting search results in a graphical user interface.

Imaging Endpoints' Proprietary System contains multiple interconnecting processes and technological solutions that prioritize efficiency and data security. This new system will work in concert with Imaging Endpoints' BRAIN (Batched Radiomics AI Network) and Real Intelligence (RI) platforms to enable IE to provide top-tier services as the leader in the analysis of large imaging datasets for radiomics and other research purposes.

"This patent demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our dedication to connecting imaging to the cure™ by developing and applying the most advanced imaging technologies available globally," said Doug Dean Burkett, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and President at Imaging Endpoints. "We will continue to push the boundaries of imaging science in our mission to revolutionize the data an imaging CRO can provide."

About Imaging Endpoints:

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is an imaging research and core laboratory that provides comprehensive imaging CRO (iCRO) services and technology solutions throughout the clinical trial process. IE is one of the largest iCROs globally, the largest focused in oncology, and is widely recognized for conducting central imaging for the industry's most notable regulatory approvals.

IE's experience spans hundreds of successful trials across all phases of development, including many of the most high-profile, global registration trials and regulatory approvals in the industry. IE also accelerates product development by integrating new, more powerful technologies into clinical trials such as CD8 imaging, radiomics, and artificial intelligence where peer-reviewed publications have established the company as the industry leader.

Imaging Endpoints is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Cambridge, MA; London, UK; Leiden, Netherlands; Basel, Switzerland; Hyderabad, India and Shanghai, China. IE is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPartners), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

