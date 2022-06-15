Clockwise Experiences Rapid User Growth and Brings on Vicky Thomas to Lead Product Development

Thomas' appointment comes as 5,000 new organizations have started using the AI-powered time orchestration leader since the start of the year

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clockwise, the time orchestration platform that's reimagining the way teams work, today announced the appointment of tech veteran Vicky Thomas as its new VP of Product. Thomas, who joins the company following product leadership roles at Rivet, Vivint Smart Home and Lucid Software, joins the company as it experiences rapid user expansion while becoming an integral resource for enterprise organizations.

There are now 15,000 organizations using the platform – a 50% increase compared to January 2022, with new enterprise customers including Betterment, Figma and Uber. User data clearly indicates that workers at these companies have been experiencing the benefits of Clockwise's AI. More than 12 million total meetings have been moved, up from 4 million at the start of 2022. In addition to this, there have been 4 million hours of employee focus time created by the technology, a 100% increase in that same timespan.

"A more sustainable work day won't happen by accident – it is incredibly important for managers to help teams prioritize their time and energy while setting and respecting working hours and boundaries," said Thomas. "There is a massive opportunity for technology, and specifically artificial intelligence, to relieve our collective burnout while allowing lean teams to work as efficiently and productively as possible. The fact that Clockwise is at the forefront of this movement, combined with the company's stellar team, culture and momentum, made this role an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Thomas will lead Clockwise's product, design and research functions, ensuring that the company's AI-powered time orchestration solution continues to meet the ever-evolving needs of remote, hybrid and in-office teams faced with too many meetings and not enough time to focus on the work itself. She joins as the company has recently introduced several significant product enhancements tailor-made for large teams across enterprise organizations, including:

User provisioning via SCIM, which allows organizations to securely manage employee access by connecting directly to its corporate identity provider.

Customer Success services for Business and Enterprise customers, which help organizations improve their meeting cultures by either establishing "standards of practice" for meetings and communications or improving and updating existing current processes.

Links , a smart scheduling product that finds the best time for all involved to meet by tapping AI-driven insights. Clockwise, a smart scheduling product that finds the best time for all involved to meet by tapping AI-driven insights.

"Vicky is a fantastic fit to lead our product team as we experience an incredible level of user adoption and customer growth," said Matt Martin, CEO of Clockwise. "Her experience building world-class technology solutions, as well as her own philosophies in regard to team management and work/life balance, gives me a ton of confidence in the future of our platform and our ability to help enterprise teams boost productivity while maintaining employee well-being."

Clockwise is the solution to the modern workday. It optimizes your team's schedules to create more time in everyone's day — so we can feel present when we're working together and focused when we're working on our own. Clockwise's mission is to help people make time for what matters, and over 10,000 organizations run on Clockwise, including Netflix, Twitter, Atlassian and Asana.

