China & India to Drive Global Mineral Wool Insulation Gains Through 2025

CLEVELAND, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects China and India to account for 40% of mineral wool insulation gains globally through 2025, driven by robust expansions of their nonresidential building stocks.

In addition, residential building construction in India will see rapid growth from a low base, as the pandemic suppressed construction in 2020.

Demand in both countries will also be bolstered by an increasing desire for acoustic insulation to reduce noise transmission in buildings.

The rest of the Asia/Pacific region will account for an additional 15% of global gains, supported by:

continued production of industrial equipment and high-end motor vehicles, heavy machinery, and appliances in Japan and South Korea

strong growth in HVAC equipment production, as the Asia/Pacific region will remain the leading regional manufacturer of these products

Global Mineral Wool Insulation Demand to Rise 3.8% Annually Through 2025

Global demand for mineral wool insulation is forecast to increase 3.8% per year to 10.0 million metric tons valued at $11.0 billion in 2025. Demand for mineral wool used in other applications – including ceiling tiles and such small volume applications as water filtration – is forecast to increase 4.9% per year to $2.4 billion. Going forward, growth in the global mineral wool market will be driven by:

advances in nonresidential building construction, particularly in the Asia/Pacific and Africa /Mideast regions, and a global rebound in new residential building construction

increasingly stringent energy efficiency and fire safety policies throughout the world, which often call for greater use of heat-resistant insulation

the growing use of mineral wool for acoustic insulation to reduce noise pollution and improve worker safety as well as to meet consumer demand for quieter household appliances

increasing access to air conditioning in developing countries, leading to rising levels of HVAC production and associated mineral wool insulation demand

growth in high-end industrial equipment production in the US, Germany , Italy , Japan , and South Korea

Global Mineral Wool: Insulation & Other Applications provides historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for mineral wool demand by application (in dollars) and market (in dollars and metric tons), net exports (in dollars), and production (in dollars) on a country-by-country basis. Demand in value terms is shown at the manufacturers' level and excludes distributor and retailer markups.

Applications:

thermal insulation and fireproofing

acoustic insulation and soundproofing

ceiling tiles and panels

small volume applications, such as hydroponics, filtration, EIFS (exterior insulation finishing systems), and green roofing

Markets:

residential buildings (e.g., single-family and multifamily)

nonresidential buildings (including, office, retail and lodging, institutional, and industrial buildings)

industrial and plant equipment (e.g., power generation, oil and gas, petroleum refining, chemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals)

HVAC/air distribution equipment (including residential, commercial, and heating and air ducts)

other markets (e.g., nonbuilding construction, appliances, transportation equipment)

