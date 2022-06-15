Carson Group Adds $200 Million Pennsylvania Firm to Partner Network

OMAHA, Neb., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carson Group successfully transitioned Diamond Wealth Advisors to its growing network of partners. The Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based financial planning and wealth management firm was the most recent to join Carson Partners, a nationwide network of 130 growth-minded firms across the U.S. founded in 2012 by Ron Carson.

"As a partner firm, Jim and his team now have access to fully integrated technology, investments and advanced financial planning solutions that will allow them to deliver a superior client experience," said Gregg Johnson, national sales director for Carson Group. "Paired with the support of Carson's entire team of M&A experts, they also have the support they need to grow their business."

Diamond Wealth Advisors, which has more than $200 million in assets under management, remains independently owned by the firm's CEO, founder and wealth advisor, Jim DeGaetano, CFP®, CPA.

DeGaetano is already expanding the firm's reach and services through the support provided by Carson Partners.

"Since coming on board, we've been able to fully plug into Carson's entire ecosystem of technology, investments, marketing and M&A support and have seen an immediate impact in our business," said DeGaetano. "We know that this partnership will have a tremendous effect on our firm's future growth and the individuals and businesses we serve."

Carson Group is one of America's fastest-growing companies. It currently manages $20 billion in assets and collectively serves more than 42,000 client families across the United States, with 130 partner firms in its ecosystem. For more information visit www.carsongroup.com.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses, including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Neb., and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

