Re-Bath Announces Multi-Unit Signed Agreement, Open for Business in Greater Tampa

Multi-Unit Franchisee Joins Leading Bathroom Remodeling Franchise as Systemwide Sales Continue to Soar

TAMPA, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Bath, the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise, has announced a two-territory signed agreement in Florida, servicing the greater Tampa market. As demand for bathroom remodeling projects continues to soar, and market share gains drove nearly an 80% YOY increase in systemwide sales, existing and new franchisees are flocking to the franchise opportunity.

(PRNewsfoto/Re-Bath) (PRNewswire)

Operating these Re-Baths is Tampa resident Ryan Goetz who brings two decades of experience as a general contractor and nearly 15 years-worth of experience in the franchise industry – serving on both the corporate and franchisee side of the business. With a passion for construction and a wealth of knowledge in franchising, Goetz found his perfect match with Re-Bath. The two territories will serve Hillsborough County and Pinellas Country – reaching customers across greater Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and beyond. While open for business now, the community will soon also have access to the Re-Bath showroom located at 5163 Le Tourneau Circle in Tampa by mid-July.

"I've always loved the construction world, transforming spaces for customers, and witnessing their reactions," said Goetz. "Re-Bath, you have the backing of an incredibly strong company with a track record that has stood the test of time. Re-Bath has perfected its systems and structure with support at every level of your entrepreneurial journey. It is clear they are committed to the growth and performance of each of their franchisees, and my business partners and I look forward to being a part Re-Bath's ongoing success while servicing the greater Tampa community."

Re-Bath boasts incredibly strong brand awareness across Florida with seven Re-Baths across the state. The brand has grown into a trusted and respected service provider known for expert, affordable, and effortless bathroom remodeling solutions that transform homeowners' bathrooms in days, not weeks. Whether seeking a tub or shower area update, better accessibility and safety in your bathroom or a complete bathroom remodel, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling easy. The company's exclusive remodel process removes old materials and fixtures and replaces them with beautiful new options in a wide variety of colors and styles.

"Tampa is an important market for us and we could not have found a stronger partner to deliver on our exceptional customer service," said Sharon Villegas, Chief Revenue Officer of Re-Bath. "This team's wealth of knowledge and experience will take us to great heights. Ryan and his business partners are a tremendous add-on to our Re-Bath family as we enter into a new era of growth and continue to expand our nationwide footprint."

As the largest bathroom remodeling company in the United States, Re-Bath has established a proven business model, unparalleled franchise office support, and an infrastructure for growth as it continues to seek strategic franchise partners to expand its footprint nationwide. The executive leadership team has seen immense development success across Florida with one territory available for growth in the North Tampa market.

Per Re-Bath's Franchise Disclosure Document, franchisees with territories between 500,000 and 1.25 million had average revenues of over $2.35 million in 2021, up 9.5% from 2020*.

The success achieved by the brand has not gone unnoticed as Re-Bath ranked No. 2 on Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 Nationals List and was recognized by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Most recently, Re-Bath earned the No. 1 spot on Bob Vila's 2022 Best Home Improvement Contractors of 2022 Ranking for "Best Bathroom Renovations." The franchise is building off this momentum for repeated success throughout 2022, with a goal of awarding 18 franchise agreements while strengthening performance and same-store-sales.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com/ or call 888-454-8842.

For more information on Re-Bath Tampa, visit www.rebath.com/location/tampa/ or call 813-212-7193.

*The figures reflect average and median sales revenue and average gross profits for 30 Re-Bath franchised businesses with territories of between 500,000 and 1.25 million residents, and which were in operation for at least one year. These averages and medians are based on a 52-week fiscal period from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. Of these 30 franchised businesses, 14 (or 47%) attained or exceeded the average sales revenue and 15 (or 50%) attained or exceeded the average gross profit. Some outlets have sold this amount. Individual results may vary. There is no assurance that you will sell as much as the average. See the Re-Bath 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document for details.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchise that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The parent company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

Media Contact: Kelly McNamara, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or KMcNamara@fishamanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Re-Bath