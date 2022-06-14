Orro Adds KOA E.D.I. As New Southern California Distributor

World's Smartest Light Switch Makes Perfect Pairing for SoCal's Leading Provider of Smart Home Tech and Security Products

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro , creators of the professional-grade Orro Smart Living System, today announced the addition of Los Angeles, Calif.-based KOA Electronics Distribution Inc. (KOA E.D.I.) to its lineup of nationwide distributors. Amid strong pro-channel interest throughout the Southern California market, KOA E.D.I.'s eight locations make accessing the company's Orro One Pro and Orro S light switches quicker and easier than ever.

"As a distributor of the most trusted names and brands in the industry and a member of the PowerHouse Alliance, KOA offers round-the-clock sales through its website," says Patrick Gall (PG), head of channel development for Orro. "This is a win-win for professionals seeking quick and easy access to our Smart Living System for their projects."

As a unified, Smart Living System in the form factor of a standard-sized light switch, Orro is reshaping how homeowners experience and interact with lighting and other smart home devices. The system not only provides automated, intelligent lighting controls that learn and adapt to homeowners' habits but offers simple setup and painless compatibility for professional installers. With integrations for many of the smart home, security, life safety and access devices distributed by KOA E.D.I., Orro's voice- and touchscreen-enabled Orro One Pro adds convenient notifications and unified controls anywhere there's an available light switch.

"At KOA E.D.I., we're committed to offering solutions that help our customers grow their businesses," says Pat Page, executive vice president. "With such extensive integration capabilities, Orro can help take your projects to the next level."

To learn more about Orro's features and solutions visit: www.getorro.com/pro

About Orro

Built to meet the rigors and requirements of professional home builders, electricians and installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing top-of-the-line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focusedlighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems.

ABOUT KOA Electronics Distribution Inc.

For over a decade, KOA Electronics Distribution Inc. has supplied well-known electronics in the custom integration market, prioritizing authentic relationships, strong customer service and custom solutions. With eight locations across southern California and Nevada, the company strives to offer a seamless shopping experience both online and in-store, focusing on genuine relationships to support and build its customers.

