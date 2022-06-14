Infinitus Systems Wins Google Cloud Social Impact Partner of the Year - Healthcare 2021 Award

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinitus Systems , Inc., the leading VoiceRPA company focused on reducing time to therapy for patients via automation, today announced that it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Social Impact Partner of the Year - Healthcare award. Infinitus was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, creating and promoting initiatives that made a positive and lasting impact on the world.

Infinitus helps patients get access to therapies as quickly as possible by automating the tedious, manual communications that happen between various healthcare backoffices. This automation enables its customers to support more patients and to focus on the more creative and empathetic parts of their healthcare businesses by reducing administrative burden. Infinitus built a SOC 2 Type II compliant automation platform that transforms its customers' phone calls into API calls. Infinitus receives requests for a variety of routine, healthcare phone calls via secure, HIPAA compliant APIs and then completes the entire call process, from initiating calls, sitting on hold, interacting with humans on the other end of the line, to returning required information back to its customers via secure APIs. Through its platform, Infinitus is Taking Healthcare Off HoldTM.

In early 2021, the team learned that VaccinateCA volunteers were calling hundreds of local pharmacies daily to check for vaccine availability and were seeking help to improve their coverage of Covid-19 sites. "We immediately asked ourselves: how can our platform help this volunteer effort? Four days later we were automating calls to more than 2500 pharmacies per day across eight states and increasing the efficacy of the volunteer callers by an order of magnitude", said Shyam Rajagopalan, Infinitus Co-Founder and CTO. "We are proud to be recognized for this effort and glad that our platform could help our community in this time of need."

"Over the last year, Infinitus Systems has demonstrated its continued commitment to helping drive positive outcomes across healthcare with innovative technology and solutions, resulting in long-lasting and impactful outcomes for customers and their communities," said Bronwyn Hastings, VP of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels, Google Cloud. "We're proud to recognize Infinitus Systems as Social Impact Partner of the Year for Healthcare."

To meet the needs of its existing and growing customer base, including three of the four Fortune 10 companies in healthcare, Infinitus is continuing to invest in hiring diverse top talent across the entire organization. Today, Infinitus is also excited to announce the appointment of Renee Covi as Operations Lead. Covi brings more than 20 years of experience leading teams of leaders and tens of thousands of employees across Operations and Product groups at companies like Amazon and Wells Fargo. She has a BA from Harvard University and an MBA from UCLA.

"We're delighted to welcome Renee Covi to Infinitus' leadership team at this exciting time for our company and industry," said Ankit Jain, Infinitus CEO and Co-Founder. "Renee is a proven leader with an impressive track record driving operational rigor and growing teams. Given her experience with both enterprises and fast-growing companies, I am confident that Renee will scale our operations and help us deliver on our mission to reduce time to therapy for patients."

Despite clear and growing evidence that diverse teams contribute to better financial outcomes, women in tech hold less than 28% of the leadership positions according to a 2021 report by BCG . With the addition of Covi to the leadership team, women now make up more than half of the Infinitus leadership team and more than 56% of people managers at the company are women.

In addition to the new Operations Lead position, Infinitus plans to further expand its leadership team and double its overall employee headcount by the end of the year to meet growing demand for its healthcare automation. For more information about open positions, please visit infinitus.ai/careers .

About Infinitus

Infinitus Systems is a healthcare-focused conversational AI company. Infinitus' automation platform is SOC 2 Type II compliant and leverages HIPAA compliant APIs. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, the Great Place to Work® certified company was founded in 2019 by Ankit Jain and Shyam Rajagopalan, leaders in scalable AI responsible for Google Play, Google Login and Snapchat Security. The company has raised over $50M to date and is backed by top tier VCs including Kleiner Perkins, Coatue Management and GV (formerly Google Ventures) as well as many healthcare and tech industry veterans.

Learn more at www.infinitus.ai

