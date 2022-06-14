ESTAS Beauty partners to create the #ScarLoveChallenge with model Kelly Hughes who made history exposing her c-section scar

Following the overwhelming response to Kelly Hughes's Sports Illustrated Swim image showing off her c-section scar, she has partnered with ESTAS Beauty, the first luxury skincare line for scars, to encourage other women to do the same.

After the May issue of Sports Illustrated dropped, and the now iconic image of Kelly in a bikini showing off her c-section scar was released, Kelly was flooded with messages of gratitude and was overwhelmed by the reaction. "After reading your messages and seeing how empowered and represented you felt seeing my photo in Sports Illustrated, I thought how much greater would it be if you could see 100's or 1000's of people's photos embracing their scars."

Kelly has been open about how self-conscious she felt about her scar, especially as a swimwear model. "I struggled with insecurities from my scar ... but it wasn't until I embraced my scar that I experienced the true power in it."

ESTAS founders, Cristina Beltran and Alejandra Thompson, experienced their own scar shame after their respective surgeries which became a catalyst for starting their company. ESTAS offers a luxury skincare solution to the more than 100 million people who obtain a scar every year: a scarcare routine that not only helps improve the appearance of scars, but also aims to help people feel empowered by them.

Together, ESTAS & Kelly, hope to spread that feeling of empowerment and change the societal stigma around scars with the #ScarLoveChallenge . The challenge encourages participants to reinterpret Kelly's photo showing off their own scars using hashtag #ScarLoveChallenge and challenging friends to join the movement.

Every time a #ScarLoveChallenge photo is posted, ESTAS will donate $1 to World of Children, helping disadvantaged children around the globe, up to $1000.00. By posting with #ScarLoveChallenge participants are entered into a contest to win an ESTAS Essentials ($135 value). Three sets will be given away throughout June. Most significantly, by posting one's scar, participants are helping others feel less self-conscious and ashamed of their own scars. "Your photo could be the spark that helps someone feel better in their own skin," explains Alejandra.

"We want to create a community where we can come together and encourage each other to embrace our scars. Instead of hiding them, let's celebrate them and show them off!" says Cristina Beltran. The #ScarLoveChallenge is a place where people can see photos of others embracing their scars. It serves as inspiration to be proud rather than ashamed. "If I could do it, I know you can too!" Kelly Hughes.

About ESTAS Beauty

ESTAS (Every Scar Tells A Story) Beauty was founded in 2019 by Cristina Beltran and Alejandra Thompson, who both endured surgeries, which left them with various scars. At 24, Cristina went into cardiac arrest and underwent open-heart triple-bypass surgery, leaving a six-inch scar down her chest. Alejandra had two c-sections. Frustrated with the lack of luxury skincare products specifically dedicated to treat scars, they collaborated with an award-winning chemist and top doctors to develop products to address scarcare, rooted in the belief and desire to celebrate scars. ESTAS is on a mission to not only help others embrace their scars, but also change the societal stigma against scars. For additional information visit www.estasbeauty.com and follow the brand via @estasbeauty .

About Kelly Hughes

Kelly Hughes started modeling over 20 years ago with Next Models. Along with her successful modeling career, Kelly also owns her own line of unisex jewelry, HÜES, which can be found in high end boutiques and hotels. However, Kelly will tell you that her most important role is that of being a mother. She was most recently featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2022 as the first model in the magazine's history to show her c-section scar. Follow Kelly on social media via @kellyhues .

