ClassPass Adds International Boutique Fitness Studio Franchise, iLoveKickboxing, to Partner Network

The world's largest network of boutique fitness and wellness experiences has partnered with iLoveKickboxing as the fitness industry continues to rebound

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassPass , the leading global fitness and wellness membership, today announced international boutique fitness studio franchise, iLoveKickboxing, has joined the ClassPass network of gyms, studios, and salons. With ClassPass users booking at 10% higher rates than pre-pandemic times, consumers are getting back to pre-pandemic routines and looking to explore new fitness and wellness options in their area.

(PRNewsfoto/ClassPass) (PRNewswire)

"ClassPass offers access to some of the top studios, spas, and salons in the world—all under one membership, and we are so happy to add iLoveKickboxing to our network," said Kinsey Livingston, ClassPass Vice President of Partnerships. "As people head back to class, we know variety and accessibility is more important than ever. With various locations across the US and Canada, iLoveKickboxing is an incredible option for those looking to diversify their fitness routine and get a great workout in."

With trainer-lead classes combining the intensity of cardio kickboxing with full-body HIIT workouts in nearly 100 locations, iLoveKickboxing is a high paced workout that puts conditioning and strength to the test. Classes at select iLoveKickboxing locations are available to book now with a ClassPass membership directly on the platform, and their participating locations will be rolled out on the platform in the coming months.

"We are thrilled to partner with ClassPass and offer our classes to the ClassPass marketplace," said Jenell Riesner, Chief Marketing Officer of iLoveKickboxing. "As consumers habits continue to change, we are excited to offer classes and booking options that fit their new lifestyle."

For more information about ClassPass, or its partnership with iLoveKickboxing, please visit www.classpass.com .

About ClassPass

ClassPass is revolutionizing the fitness and wellness industry by bringing together the world's best classes and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013 and acquired by leading wellness technology platform, Mindbody, in 2021, ClassPass connects members to millions of classes and experiences in 30 countries around the globe while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers and generate new streams of revenue. With tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms and spas in the ClassPass network, members can use ClassPass to choose from a broad range of options including workout classes such as strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing and spa treatments such as massage, acupuncture, manicures and more. Additionally, ClassPass is now available as a wellness benefit with the world's leading employers. Learn more at http://classpass.com.

About iLoveKickboxing

iLoveKickboxing is an international boutique fitness studio franchise with 100 studios in both the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 2012 and led by a team with more than 150 years of expertise in the franchising space. Trainer-led classes designed for every BODY combine the intensity of cardio kickboxing with full-body HIIT workouts, changing lives and inspiring people to believe in themselves on and off the mat. iLoveKickboxing fights for a more empowered world with closed fists and open hearts. Become a part of their community or LEARN MORE by visiting ilovekickboxing.com .

Contact:

Press@classpass.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ClassPass