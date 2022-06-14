AOTMP® Highlights Women in Tech with Ongoing Program

Ongoing initiative brings more visibility to women in the telecom, mobility, and IT management industry.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTMP® is honored to announce its Women in Tech program, an ongoing initiative that aims to spotlight achievements of women. Last year, AOTMP® made a conscientious decision to celebrate the achievements of 22 inspiring women. Based on the success and importance of those features, Women in Tech is now an annual program that includes quarterly features in the AOTMP® Insights publication, a live event, awards, education, and special resources for young women. Currently, the June 2022 edition of AOTMP® Insights features 34 new and inspiring profiles of women in technology.

AOTMP® is a global organization, empowering professionals in the dynamic $4+ trillion telecom, mobility and IT management industry. AOTMP® delivers value through training, certifications, association memberships, events & programs, best practices, publications, resources, and professional development. (PRNewswire)

"Myself and my team are honored to be able to have the opportunity to sponsor such an important initiative"

In conjunction with the initiative, AOTMP® is proud to announce its first Program Partner, DMI. DMI is a global technology solutions company specializing in Managed IT support services and Business Transformation. DMI celebrates the opportunity to emphasize the impact of women within the tech field.

"Myself and my team are honored to be able to have the opportunity to sponsor such an important initiative, not only for today's generation, but to help shape our future generations to have multiple opportunities and growth" said Program Partner Sponsor DJ Oreb, DMI President, Managed Services.

Women working in the tech sector are encouraged to submit their profiles for the chance to be featured in September's edition of Insights. Visit the website to learn more about the program and sign up to stay informed. Organizations that would like to support the Women in Tech initiative can check out the Sponsor Levels available.

"The entire industry benefits from the diversity of empowered women. We are happy to provide not only a platform to spotlight their contributions to the industry, but resources to continue to further this initiative as well," said Tim Lybrook, AOTMP® CEO.

As an industry support organization, AOTMP® remains ever committed to helping telecom, mobility & technology professionals drive the entire industry forward on this important social issue.

AOTMP® would like to thank additional Program Partners and Sponsors Sakon, Asignet, Calero-MDSL, and Millennia Technologies.

Learn more at www.aotmp.com.

