ALURX LAUNCHES ITS WELLNESS COLLECTIONS ON DERMSTORE AND SKINSTORE, DISRUPTING TRADITIONAL BEAUTY CATEGORIES

PASADENA, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inside Out" beauty trend has evolved over the last two years to include self-care routines and a more holistic approach to skin health. Alurx disrupts the traditional beauty categories by offering a unique range of wellness solutions, from collagen gummies and herbal teas to skin-soothing balms, to improve the way we feel and look. Alurx focuses on key areas that affect skin health and our overall wellness such as sleep, immunity, and stress management. Alurx products and advice are developed by its Medical and Expert Council, the AMEC, and curated to create simple rituals that bring long-lasting results. The Alurx collections will be available on July 7th on Dermstore and Skinstore, The Hut Group's beauty stores.

Science-backed and sourced in nature, Alurx's high quality formulas are plant-based, cruelty free, gluten free, and rich in vitamins to feed your skin. Alurx offers a unique approach to self-care with beauty rituals based on post-Covid lifestyles, including proprietary blends of hemp-infused herbal teas, multitasking products such as the https://alurx.com/collections/skin-health/products/perfectly-hydrating-wrinkle-smoothing or its best-selling gummies like https://alurx.com/collections/skin-health/products/collagen-and-biotin-gummy-natural-lemon-flavor-skin-health, a favorite "beauty snack" among skincare devotees.

The Hut Group (THG PLC), the global online retailer, continues to evolve its beauty offerings to bring innovative and high-quality brands to consumers. Self-care and wellness are the key focus of its fast-growing flagship stores.

About Alurx

Since 2020, Alurx provides health-conscious individuals with an innovative and proven line of wellness-based solutions developed and curated by the AMEC, its medical council. Combining high quality products, services and insightful advice, Alurx is improving their clients overall well-being by allowing everyone to customize and shape their individual path to wellness on its all-in-one hub.

About Julia Stewart

Julia Stewart, Founder and CEO of Alurx is on a mission to enable health-conscious people to achieve what is most valuable to them--their wellness. As a member of Fortune magazine's list of Top 50 Most Powerful Women in the U.S., Julia's successful career spans more than 40 years at some of America's most iconic and beloved Brands. Her leadership accounts for the revitalization and continued success of companies such as IHOP, Applebee's, and Taco Bell. Now, she brings her CEO wisdom, experience and drive to the world of wellness with the launch of Alurx. Julia also serves as an Independent Director for Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY), Fogo de Chao Restaurants, and Bite Acquisition, Corp. (NYSE: BITE). She is an active philanthropist and sought-after speaker.

