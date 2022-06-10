Colling Media receives two awards at the 2022 AMA Phoenix Spectrum Awards

PHOENIX, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix based advertising agency Colling Media received two awards for Integrated Marketing Campaign- Non-profit and Outdoor Billboard or Transit at the 2022 AMA Phoenix Spectrum Awards. Since Colling Media's first award submission in 2016, they have been awarded 12 times including two this year. Adding to its library of awards, which includes a number one ranking in Arizona in 2021,Colling Media is one of the fastest growing advertising agencies in the area.

Integrated Marketing Campaign- Non-profit | A Child's Hope

Outdoor Billboard or transit | Stratatech Education Group

Honoring excellence since 2002, the AMA Spectrum Awards is the Valley's only award ceremony dedicated to recognizing both the art and science of marketing.The American Marketing Association Phoenix celebrates with 200+ marketing teams every year and gives each team an opportunity to submit their best work.

"We are honored to win these awards as a testament to the partnerships we develop with our clients. We have always known that great teams create great work, and winning these awards is just another reminder of what happens when two amazing teams come together." stated Doug Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer.

American Marketing Association, Phoenix Chapter, established more than 50 years ago, is the only professional marketing association that covers all disciplines in the marketing spectrum. From monthly professional development Signature Lunch Events to the Professional Development Series to exciting industry-wide events and Spectrum Awards, AMA Phoenix is the one association that helps marketers stay on top of industry trends and connects them to the very best professionals in the Valley.

Colling Media was also a proud sponsor of the 2022 AMA Spectrum Awards.

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing.(https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/), Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/collingmedia).

