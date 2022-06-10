BAL Named a Top Immigration Law Firm, "Market Leader" by The Legal 500

DALLAS, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading immigration firm BAL ranks in the highest Tier 1 category among all immigration law firms nationwide, according to the newly released rankings by The Legal 500.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP) (PRNewswire)

BAL "remains a market leader" in immigration and "continues to advise leading names in the industry, including global blue-chip clients on complex business immigration matters," declared The Legal 500, a pre-eminent publication that conducts comprehensive research of law firms worldwide.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a top ranked firm once again," said Jeremy Fudge, Managing Partner. "Every day, our nationwide team works through ever-evolving immigration obstacles to make a positive difference in lives all over the world. It's personally and professionally meaningful for us to make such an impact, and we appreciate our clients who took the time to voice their appreciation to The Legal 500."

BAL clients who were interviewed by The Legal 500 hailed the firm as "a leader in collaboration and technology innovation to address and meet new interpretations of regulatory requirements, more so than any other immigration law firm."

Clients were particularly impressed with BAL legal team members "providing current, accurate and critical regulatory activity risks and advocacy support," and credited BAL for achieving "approval rates for filings [that] are very high."

Recent immigration challenges have proven the success of the firm's "oneBAL" philosophy that incentivizes all BAL offices to work together as one unit to maintain agility and responsiveness to workload surges. Clients recognized the benefits of this structure and BAL's collaborative spirit, saying, "They are always open to exploring new ways to partner together, maintain compliance, improve our program, and improve the immigration experience for our foreign national employees."

Nine BAL attorneys are recognized for their standout contributions. Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge continues his honored position in The Legal 500 Hall of Fame. BAL Partner Lynden Melmed, who oversees the firm's Government Strategies Team in the Washington D.C. office, was named a Leading Lawyer, with clients commenting, "The BAL government affairs team is exceptional. They proactively inform us of news developments that could impact our immigration program, and strategies to navigate any changes or challenges."

Several BAL Partners ranked as Key Lawyers, including Frieda Garcia in San Francisco, Maggie Murphy in Austin, Delya Ghosh in San Francisco and Roberto Caballero, who heads the Houston, Austin and New York offices. Partner Nassim Mahzoon in Santa Clara was lauded as a "critical, valued thought partner." Partner Kortney Gibson, who leads the Dallas Center of Excellence, is named a Next Generation Partner and called "the key name for non-immigrant visa applications." The Legal 500 noted that BAL "further bolstered its practice" by hiring COO Leslie Rohrbacker, recognized as a Key Lawyer. Senior Associate Tiffany Martinez in San Francisco is recognized as a Rising Star.

A client summed up BAL's extraordinary approach to corporate immigration: "What makes Berry Appleman & Leiden unique in the legal market is their collaborative approach and their firmwide pursuit of the exceptional."

About The Legal 500

For 34 years, The Legal 500 has analyzed the capabilities of law firms across the world, with a comprehensive annual research program providing the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market. The Legal 500 assesses the strengths of law firms in over 150 jurisdictions. The rankings are based on a series of criteria, including feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, but simply put, we highlight the practice area teams who are providing the most cutting edge and innovative advice to corporate counsel.

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services, and leading technology innovation. BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. In 2018, BAL entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL has ranked #1 on multiple industry rankings for diversity, equity and inclusion, including #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), Law360's Diversity Snapshot (2020 and 2021), and the #1 Law Firm for Women according to the National Law Journal (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP