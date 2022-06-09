Digi-Key Appoints Mike Slater to Vice President of Global Business Development

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has hired Mike Slater as its new vice president of global business development. In his new role, Slater will oversee the company's worldwide customer and supplier development strategy.

Mike Slater has joined Digi-Key as its new vice president of global business development. (PRNewswire)

Slater comes to Digi-Key with more than 25 years of sales, management and business experience. Prior to joining Digi-Key, he served as the president of E-Switch Inc., where he was responsible for the company's global sales across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America. Slater also previously served as a general manager at Arrow Electronics, where he built, managed and developed effective sales teams.

"We are excited to have Mike join Digi-Key's collaborative team culture and share his leadership and expertise in the electronic components market," said Dave Doherty, president of Digi-Key. "Mike's deep background in sales strategy and management aligns with our strategic growth initiatives as we continue to expand our markets around the globe and redefine what it means to be a high service distributor."

For more information, or to learn more about careers at Digi-Key, please visit Digi-Key's career page.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Megan Derkey

Bellmont Partners

+1 612-255-1115

digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Digi-Key Electronics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics