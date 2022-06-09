Currency Surpasses $1.1 Billion in Assets Funded, on Pace for a Record Year

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial technology company Currency announces it has reached a milestone, topping $1.1 billion in assets funded. As this growth trajectory continues, Currency is poised to achieve a record-breaking year in 2022.

Since its founding, Currency has believed in streamlining transactions between buyers and sellers through innovative technology. As a nationally recognized brand, Currency’s finance products enable businesses to buy, sell, and borrow easier than ever before. Visit GoCurrency.com/contact-sales for more information. (PRNewswire)

Currency offers multiple secure solutions built to facilitate financing for large expenditures, particularly within the construction, agriculture, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. These solutions include CurrencyFinance, which serves buyers and sellers of new and used heavy machinery, farm equipment, trucks, trailers, and other large-ticket assets; and CurrencyAir, which is designed especially for pre-owned aircraft financing.

"Over the past year, Currency has undergone several changes, and we have emphasized a greater focus on our buyers' and sellers' needs," says Kenny Segin, director of Currency. "We have done this by continuing to create and enhance a seamless experience from start to finish. We have also made significant investments in our technology and Express credit engine, while strategically partnering with lenders and banks that fit the needs of both our buyers and sellers."

"Surpassing $1.1 billion in asset funding is something we are all very proud of," says Jared Koch, director of Currency. "We couldn't be more excited about the results we have seen and the direction Currency is headed."

About Currency

Since its founding, Currency has believed in streamlining transactions between buyers and sellers through innovative technology. As a nationally recognized brand, Currency's finance products enable businesses to buy, sell, and borrow easier than ever before. Visit GoCurrency.com/contact-sales for more information.

CONTACT:

customerservice@gocurrency.com

(844) 724-7375

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Currency