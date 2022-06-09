BDP Holdings Hires Mark Wander as National Sales Director

MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BDP Holdings, a New Jersey-based real estate investment company, announced today that Mark Wander has been hired as the company's national sales director. In his new position, Wander will be responsible for monitoring the sales targets and performance of the company's sales force across the country.

"We are thrilled to have attracted a seasoned professional like Mark to our team here at BDP Holdings," said David Placek, managing partner, BDP Holdings. "His exemplary track record, strong leadership abilities and industry-wide relationships will all help contribute to BDP Holdings' growth as we continue to expand across the country."

A well-established financial services veteran with over 35 years of experience, Wander's career has spanned the industry and earned him an in-depth understanding of securities, particularly in regard to the broker-dealer/RIA space. He joins BDP Holdings from Shopoff Securities where he served as the regional vice president, Eastern division and was one of the company's top-producing wholesalers. Prior to his time at Shopoff, Wander raised capital and managed distribution teams at W.P. Carey, Lightstone Securities and Terra Capital Partners.

Wander earned a bachelor's in communications, with a minor in business, from the State University of New York at Brockport. Additionally, Wander holds FINRA Series 24, 7, 3 and 63 licenses.

Led by a team with nearly 30 years of experience, BDP Holdings is a New Jersey-based real estate investment company specializing in the acquisition, development and repositioning of real estate in the New York Tri-State area and across the U.S. BDP focuses on properties in markets with high barriers to entry and then seeks to add value through the repositioning of current properties or the development of new properties and communities. BDP's executive team has invested in over $6.5 billion of value-driven real estate and acquired over five million commercial square feet in more than 30 states.

