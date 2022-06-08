Rockville's First Privately Operated Residential Addiction Treatment Center Now Accepting Virginia Medicaid

Eight acre Montgomery County campus strives to treat as many people as possible

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Valley residential treatment center, a privately owned and operated treatment center is now admitting Virginia Medicaid patients at 19120 Muncaster Road, Rockville, MD 20855. The first of its kind Montgomery County facility offers an evidence-based inpatient treatment program that integrates addiction treatment, substance use treatment, mental health treatment, and behavioral healthcare in a comprehensive, person-centered, therapeutic method.

"When we opened The Valley our goal was to treat as many individuals in need as possible without compromising our quality of care" said James Peters, The Valley founder. "Extending our reach to Virginia and being one of the only residential treatment in Maryland to accept Virginia Medicaid positions us to do just that; treat those seeking help by providing access to care."

In response to the overwhelming demand for residential treatment and the limited options Virginians with Medicaid face, The Valley offers a home-like feel in a rural environment where patients are fully supported on their path to recovery. A forward approach to treating addiction, substance misuse, anxiety, depression, alcohol and prescription medication use disorder is facilitated by a qualified, experienced, and caring team of counselors, trauma therapists, nurses, clinical and medical professionals, case managers, and support staff. The Valley provides residents with a full day of clinical and therapeutic services with catered meals, recreation and recovery time. Group therapy sessions focus on topics such as relapse prevention, life skills, self-care, trigger warnings and healthy communication.

The Valley's residential treatment programs are now open to the following Virginia Medicaid payers : Anthem Health Keepers, Aetna Better Health, Optima Health, Magellan Health, Virginia Premier and Molina Complete Care of Virginia.

About The Valley:

The Valley is a residential rehabilitation center in Rockville nestled in a valley surrounded in a beautiful natural environment. Spread across five acres the center provides a restorative approach to treating addiction, where patients can relax, take a break from daily life, and build a meaningful path toward recovery. Each of the homes have fully stocked kitchens, private bathrooms, common areas, a swimming pool, decks/patios, fully furnished bedrooms with flat screen televisions, game systems and steaming services, and 24/7 supervision and security. The Valley accepts most forms of insurance including Tricare, Virginia Medicaid and offers flexible payment options. If you are in need of treatment or think you might need help, call 301-355-7455 www.thevalleydmv.com

