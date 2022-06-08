Research Finds Technology Leaders Adopting Infrastructure Automation to Solve Key Business Challenges

Global survey of technology leaders reveals how automating infrastructure combats business risks and accelerates application development

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali , a leading provider of Environments-as-a-Service infrastructure automation solutions, today announced the results of a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Quali, confirming that IT leaders are turning to infrastructure automation to help their organizations mitigate risk, streamline costs and accelerate innovation.

Infrastructure automation simplifies the complexity of heterogeneous environments, enabling quicker time-to-delivery.

"As organizations scale application development to keep pace with modern technology and an increasingly competitive market landscape, they're experiencing real growing pains related to the infrastructure they need and the associated challenges around access, cost and security." said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali. "The demand for infrastructure automation is increasing because organizations need to increase productivity without sacrificing control, primarily threading the needle to achieve speed and performance while managing infrastructure costs and maintaining security and compliance standards for that infrastructure."

The study, entitled "Scale and Innovate with Infrastructure Automation," surveyed 268 global IT and operations decision makers at enterprise companies revealing why infrastructure automation is increasingly critical for IT to support business transformation. Key findings of the study suggest:

Strong business growth and evolving market demands add pressure for businesses to deliver applications with greater velocity. To do so, IT leaders know they must improve CX through new tech or infrastructure.





Infrastructure teams are directly impacted because current infrastructure environments and capabilities are outdated and prohibit organizations from achieving their goals.





IT leaders believe infrastructure automation will help their organizations deliver faster in the midst of complexity and chaos. Governance is a key enabler in balancing speed and performance with risk.





Technology leaders view infrastructure automation as a way to simplify the complexity of heterogeneous, hybrid-cloud environments, enabling quicker time-to-delivery. This is seen as a key enabler of fiscal growth.

The study concludes that there is an increased demand for infrastructure automation now due to greater business requirements, the emergence of new technologies, and the increasing maturity of automation capabilities. I&O teams are shifting their focus left to improve outdated infrastructure environments and processes.

To learn more, click here to visit our website and download a full copy of the study.

